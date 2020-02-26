University of Pretoria alumni app named fastest-growing alumni platform in the world









Samantha Castle, UP’s Senior Manager: Alumni Relations Pic: Supplied The University of Pretoria’s UP Alumni Connect app, which provides UP alumni with a platform for maintaining ties to the University and networking with other UP graduates, has been named the fastest-growing alumni platform in the world.

Samantha Castle, UP’s Senior Manager: Alumni Relations, was invited by Graduway, developers of the software used by top universities around the world, to accept the award in London recently.

UP’s version of the Graduway app – named UP Alumni Connect – was launched in March 2019, and more than 7 000 UP alumni signed up over the first eight months.





“We are pleased to be number one in South Africa – and the world! – in terms of the number of sign ups on our Graduway UP Alumni Connect app,” Castle said. “UP Alumni Connect is the best way to stay connected to your alma mater, and to network with other influential UP graduates. I encourage all UP alumni who haven’t already to download it via their app store today.”





At the awards ceremony, Castle presented her case study on the successful marketing campaign that convinced so many alumni to sign up.

UP Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Tawana Kupe said. “We congratulate the team behind this success, and thank our alumni for remaining passionate about our University and signing up in such impressive numbers. This latest achievement by our dedicated Alumni Relations team again displays UP’s commitment to maintaining strong relationships with our graduates ,” he said.





