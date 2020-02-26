The University of Pretoria’s UP Alumni Connect app, which provides UP alumni with a platform for maintaining ties to the University and networking with other UP graduates, has been named the fastest-growing alumni platform in the world.
Samantha Castle, UP’s Senior Manager: Alumni Relations, was invited by Graduway, developers of the software used by top universities around the world, to accept the award in London recently.
UP’s version of the Graduway app – named UP Alumni Connect – was launched in March 2019, and more than 7 000 UP alumni signed up over the first eight months.