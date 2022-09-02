WATCH: Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa celebrates the role of women in South Africa

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) is celebrating the role of women within its organisation and the communities it invested in, and how they work to ensure shared opportunity and shared value as part of the drive to Generation Equality. CCBSA is committed to economic inclusion and women empowerment across the company. CCBSA believes that women can lead the manufacturing of its products and work as a solid unit in this traditionally male-dominated industry.

Story continues below Advertisement

CCBSA has announced that it has increased black female representation in leadership roles and senior management. This is reflective of CCBSA’s commitment to transformation at board level, in its operations, and making a sustainable economic contribution to the country’s broader developmental agenda. CCBSA recently announced that it retained its Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) status in 2022. The company attributes this achievement to women empowerment, as well as strategic investments in procurement, which saw an increased spend with black-owned suppliers from 50% to just over 61% of its total adjusted procurement spend, of which 34% is with black females. At CCBSA, in parts of its operations in the Gauteng province, at least 36% of women hold management positions – with the highest number of female leaders at the Devland plant, which is a part of CCBSA’s operations. They kicked off Women’s Month celebrations with a female-led shift from Monday, August 1st to Friday, August 5th.

Story continues below Advertisement

The shift is also CCBSA’s way of supporting the government’s development agenda themed “Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights for an Equal Future”. It is the first female-led shift in the history of CCBSA and throughout its operations and is in line with its commitment to contribute meaningfully towards diversity and inclusion in its operations and the country.