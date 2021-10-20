Why commercial fire and backup water storage solutions should be a business priority

Demand for water in South Africa is expected to outstrip supply by 2030. Many factors have intensified the looming water shortage including recurrent droughts, urbanisation, population growth, inadequate supply solutions and deteriorating municipal infrastructure. Add to that risk exposure – water interruptions due to maintenance, the threat of water restrictions, the risk of fire and arson (such as fires set during strikes or looting) - and businesses need to consider the installation of backup water storage and fixed fire protection solutions a priority.

“Now more than ever it’s clear just how important it is to have backup water and rainwater harvesting systems in place,” says Chester Foster, General Manager: SBS® Group, manufacturer of SBS Tanks range of back-up water and fixed fire sump storage solutions. “With water security impacting every business operation and fast becoming a key risk factor for commercial properties. Manufacturers, suppliers, business owners and operators, can no longer place reliance on the government to fulfil the water supply requirements in our country. And yet, it hardly features on company risk ratings.” SBS® is the proud manufacturer and provider of trusted water storage solutions. With over 23 years in the industry, the company works with key players in the water security sector to maximise return on water storage investment infrastructure and limit water security and fire risk exposure.

From a comprehensive range of water storage solutions for any size operation - to providing fire protection sumps for fixed fire protection solutions - SBS has the commercial business sector covered. With South Africa’s industrial businesses use 2.5 billion litres of water per year*, making up more than 13.3% of total water use, getting water consumption and storage in this sector sorted needs to be a priority. Gauteng, followed by the Western Cape, is in the lead with the highest water consumption, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. Rand Water has already implemented water restrictions in Gauteng, and other regions are expected to follow suit just as we head into summer.

SBS is ready to assist in solving the water challenges faced by businesses in South Africa. Will your business be able to face the heat? SBS is ready to assist in solving the water challenges faced by businesses in South Africa, with a focus on modular and scalable solutions providing relief to the failing water and embattled municipal sector.