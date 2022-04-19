Youth ICT entrepreneurs secure a place in start-up incubation programme

Eight young, start-up entrepreneurs with innovative ideas in the ICT space, were selected as part of the first ever cohort of a new Innovator Trust Start-Up Incubation Programme. The Innovator Trust announced the winners of the #MyStartUpMyStory social media campaign.

The Start-Up Incubation Programme was launched in 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, as a response to the growing need for support, particularly for young entrepreneurs operating their businesses for a period shorter than 2-years. “With more businesses closing their doors than new businesses being started in South Africa, the need to ensure that young people with pursuits to be entrepreneurs, have the support they need in order to grow and flourish in business, is imperative and urgent for our economy,” said Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust.

Watch the video below to find out more:

Issues facing the country’s dire economic state such as the alarmingly high youth unemployment rate reported to be at 66.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021, and undoubtedly exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, means that solutions which focus on strengthening start-ups and providing practical business skills training should be more available and accessible now than ever before. For the new cohort of beneficiaries, the next 2-years will see participants receive mentorship, skills development training and the necessary support to sustain and boost the growth of their start-up businesses.

List of the 2021/2022 cohort of Start-Up beneficiaries: Badaaye: Katlego Sekete Artero: Arthur Malemela iTechnology: Leslen Ash ProjectOne Engineering: Katlego Malatji Sima Digital Agencies: Ntumbuluko Maluleke, Tshepo Majoro Saturated Agency: Mamello Mofokeng, Nkululeko Ndumiso: Maxon Group T/A The Hub: Thabang Malungane INFOMEDIA: Senzeni Dladla

A word from the beneficiaries “What’s great about the Start-Up programme is that they cover all aspects of the business. With other programmes, you usually find they have a specific focus but this is so well-rounded. ~ Katlego Malatji, 29 years old, based in Soshanguve, owner of Project One Engineering. “We really wanted to be a part of the Start-Up programme to share our story, to motivate others and show what we’ve done and where we are. We come from nothing. We didn’t go to school for what we are doing now but both Nkululeko and I are in this industry because we are passionate about change and bringing about that change using technology.” ~ Mamello Mofokeng, Nkululeko Ndumiso, co-owners of Saturated Agency.