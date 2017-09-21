GAUTENG- The R161 million Refilwe Manor housing project is progressing well despite delays by former administration.

This follows the oversight visit of government officials in loco inspection of the Refilwe Housing Project under Project Tirane. Officials include Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Solly Msimanga, He was joined by Tshwane MMC for Housing and Human Settlements, Counsellor Mandla Nkomo, DA Shadow Minister of Human Settlements, Solly Malatsi, and DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Mbulelo Bara.

The township development was originally approved in 2007 by the Nokeng Local Municipality as a private development. Later, Tshwane bought over the property along with the development.

However, the development of the Manor stalled since building started in the 2013/2014 financial year. During this period, the project was under ANC management.

Currently, it is under the DA-led administration and development is proceeding well. During the 2013/2014 period, construction of internal water and sewer reticulation to 769 residential stands began.

Other work include a 10ml water reservoir to the value of R42 million and 2 sewer pump stations. Also, the upgrading of the existing Water Waste Treatment Works to be completed at R22 million. The reservoir and pump stations are expected to be completed by March 2018.

"Our people have been waiting for far too long to know the dignity of owning a home and the Refilwe Manor extension is but one example of the long wait. We have personally come here today to see to it that the project gets underway smoothly and that recipients can begin to benefit from the overdue project under Project Tirane which I announced on 06 April 2017 at the State of The Capital Address", said Executive Mayor of Tshwane, Solly Msimanga.

The current layout of the development consist of 769 residential stands, a site for an early development centre and a school. A community centre and a site for business and commercial purposes is also expected. Notably, the construction of top structure to complete the housing development depends on the allocation of funding provided by the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements.

DA-led municipalities say that they are prioritising the matter to ensure fair and equitable housing solutions for qualifying beneficiaries.

