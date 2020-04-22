R50 000 set aside to assist each SA small farmer

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share



The department has launched a Covid-19 disaster intervention programme, whereby it had requested all interested wholesalers, distributors or agribusiness outlets to provide a list of the production inputs they have in stock.



“This will assist in the emergency procurement of these inputs to enable smallholder and communal farmers to complete the current production cycle. The department intends to procure by means of issuing purchase vouchers to approved farmers,” the department said.



It said farmers would purchase from the nearest wholesaler, distributor or agribusiness outlet.



DURBAN - The department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has set aside R50 000 to help each smallholder or communal farmer to complete the current production cycle.

The commodities that would be supported include poultry, vegetables, fruit, livestock and winter field crops.





Prospective suppliers were requested to complete the vendor form, obtainable from the department's website. The deadline is Thursday.





The department has warned that it would not entertain middlemen acting as suppliers.





“The department requires a typical ‘cash and carry' set-up, not a middleman. Interested suppliers should, therefore, provide a physical address of their business from where farmers can cash and carry products using vouchers,” the department said.





Minister Thoko Didiza announced last month that her department has set aside a package of R1.2 billion to address the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and ensure sustainable food production after the pandemic.





The agriculture and food supply sector falls under essential services during the lockdown, and Didiza said yesterday that farmers had been able to receive the essential services permits directly from the department.





She also urged the sector to join her in ensuring that the safety of farm workers was prioritised and they were provided with protective clothing. The department has procured and issued 400 000 face masks to all provinces, to be given to farm workers, particularly those who are harvesting.





However, Didiza said a task team meets regularly to deal with challenges faced by all role players in the food value chain and other issues pertaining to the industry during the lockdown.





BUSINESS REPORT