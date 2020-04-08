SAVCA launches its SME support platform

JOHANNESBURG - South African companies are facing the battle of their lives. As private equity and venture capital investors, we work with many of them, particularly small- and medium-sized (SME) companies.

To ensure as many companies as possible survive this crisis, the Southern Africa Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA) on Tuesday launched its SME support platform in collaboration with its membership network consisting of professionals with R175bn invested in companies. The platform will provide SMEs with access to professionals in our industry for free advice on managing the challenges they face during this time.

There are three critical factors that many companies will need assistance with during this health and economic crisis. First, enlisting companies in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.





Our portfolios include medical services companies, health tech companies, manufacturers of personal protection equipment and devices, as well as wider infrastructure providers like broadband that are rapidly expanding their capacity now to keep people connected and our economy functioning as best as possible.





Second, helping companies to protect and cushion workers by ensuring they can provide safe working environments for essential workers and also managing the finances of companies that are unable to trade during the lockdown to minimize retrenchments. Third, working with companies to help them through the cash flow shock of a sudden, and in some instances, complete halt in trade.





Private equity and venture capital practitioners are skilled at navigating business challenges, company turnarounds and providing financial solutions.





Private equity-backed businesses generally weather financial storms better than other firms.





We will be calling on our members to donate hours from staff who have capacity and specialist skills that companies may need, such as legal, accounting, supply chain and industry specific skills, to name a few.





The full list of available support will appear on the SAVCA website.





SAVCA will facilitate all requests, matching them with support offered by members. This unique support network will be available to all South African SMEs – not only SAVCA member investee companies – that find themselves in dire need of support as a result of this crisis.





While we will do what we can do support companies, it is going to take urgent, considerable and coordinated support to make it to the other side of this crisis.

SAVCA has therefore drawn up a positioning paper outlining the policy interventions we believe are necessary (the SAVCA website). We believe there are two key policy interventions that require urgent action:





We welcome the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s National Disaster Benefit scheme, however, administrative access to the scheme will limit its effectiveness and the amount of the benefit (minimum wage of R3500 per month) is too small to meaningfully protect jobs. Wednesday is the start of a new month and many employers will face the difficult decision of having to retrench workers. To ensure as few as possible decide to lay off their workers, an administratively simple scheme that meaningfully supports the median worker is needed. We propose that a UIF benefit be made available to employers through employment tax returns in which companies can claim a UIF contribution credit that they can offset against pay-as-you-earn contributions (rather than the complex forms and UIF administration proposed for the scheme).





Verification can be done later and abuse prosecuted as a criminal offence. Workers who cannot work should receive at least 60 percent of their salaries up to a maximum of R20 000 per month (the South African median wage is approximately R21500).





Rapid support for companies with bridging finance facilities. This financing needs to be low cost with no repayment requirements for the next 12 months. The Reserve Bank’s proposal over the weekend to free up bank capital is a welcome step in supporting banks to manage the crisis. However, we think only a newly funded scheme with risk mitigation tools will provide the necessary funds to support large scale new lending. We believe a guarantee scheme should be set up to underwrite special Covid-19 facilities across the banking sector with an 80 percnet guarantee underpin, ultimately underwritten by government. The joint business-government Solidarity Fund may be able to play a role, leveraging the funds they are able to raise into a larger banking system loan scheme.





Government has already announced interventions, including payment holidays on 20 percentof PAYE obligations and the R500 employment tax incentive for those earning R6500 or less, which are welcome, and will help.





We recognise the fiscal pressure government is under, which has only been further exacerbated by Friday’s downgrade of South African debt to sub investment grade by Moody’s.





The solutions needed are therefore going to require radical rethinking about how our economy is financed. Government should be focusing on restructuring fiscal budget and reprioritising spending to effectively defend the economy.





The lockdown is clearly a force majeure that will prevent all but essential services from fulfilling contracts. However, it is important that the public and private sectors continue to procure goods and services and pay suppliers during this period, even if that means deferring delivery to after the crisis subsides.





Large investors can also support the fight through increased allocations to private equity and venture capital. With additional funding we can have a significant impact on the probability that more companies will survive beyond this crisis. We call on new and existing investors, institutions and family offices alike, to work with us, using the regulatory allowances they have to direct funding to private equity and venture capital firms.





Ultimately, the speed of the recovery after the crisis will depend on how well we manage to protect the economy now. If workers have jobs to go back to, companies are still solvent and supply chains remain intact, the recovery will be rapid. But if we do not take action to protect these critical elements, the recovery path will be incredibly arduous with serious ramifications for all South Africans, compounding the devastation Covid-19 is wreaking.





We stand ready to work with social partners including government, unions, business, investors and the public at large to ensure we save as much of the economy as we can now.





Tanya van Lill is the chief executive of the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA) For more information, contact [email protected]



