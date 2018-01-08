CAPE TOWN - The holidays are soon coming to an end and parents of school-going children or students now need to shop for school supplies to get the kids ready for school.

Schools are set to re-open on the 17th January 2018, so there is no time to waste. Most school's give a list of many things needed and this could result in you standing in long queue at the supermarket.

Avoid these long queues at the supermarkets and shop online to save you time.

You could also save some money as many online stores tend to have discounts and are already having promotions.

To help make your job easier , here’s a list of online stores you can have a look at:

1. Loot.co.za





2. Educada

3. Waltons

4. Pick n Pay

5. School Suppliers.co.za









6. CNA





7. Takealot





8. Makro









9. My Online Stationery





