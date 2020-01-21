DUT offers graduates an opportunity to complete a PhD in Germany









DUT offers graduates an opportunity to complete a PhD in Germany. Pic: Supplied DHBW Ravensburg and the Durban University of Technology (DUT) are hiring a Research assistant (M/F/D) to work in the German city of Ravensburg. Baden-Wüerttemberg Co-operative State University (DHBW) with around 34,000 students (9 locations and 3 campuses) and 9,000 partner companies, is one of the largest higher education institutions in The German Federal State of Baden-Wuerttemberg. DHBW Ravensburg and the campus in Friedrichshafen, offer study programmes in the ﬁeld of business and engineering. In the academic year 2019/2000, about 3,900 students are studying at D BW Ravensburg. Core responsibilities:

To complete a PhD in the area of marketing for regional fast-moving consumer goods (ca. 50% of the working time);

Be involved in scientiﬁc presentations and publications;

Develop grant applications/be involved in additional research projects; and

Teach in the area of marketing and market research at the Baden Württemberg Co-operative State University in Ravensburg (ca. 150 teaching hours/year).

Mandatory requirements (M/F/D):

A Masters Degree in e. g.marketing/retail, management/business administration/public relations, management/entrepreneurship or similar subjects;

Speaks ﬂuent English;

Has experience with the South African culture and consumer behaviour; and be willing to relocate to Ravensburg, Germany for 3 years.

Additional (desirable but not necessary) requirements:

Experience in empirical research; knowledge in statistics;

Worked with SPSS;

Basic German knowledge/willingness to learn German; and

International experience, e.g. student exchange.

The research assistant (m/f/d) will enrol at DUT for her/his PhD without tuition fees, supervised by Prof. Dr. Dobbelstein from DHBW Ravensburg.

Candidates are selected in accordance with the provisions of the AGG (Allgemeines Gleichbehandlungsgesetz – German General Equal Treatment Act).

Applicants with disabilities (Schwerbehinderte Menschen) or equivalent status (Gleichgestellte) will be given preferential consideration in case of equal qualiﬁcation.

Applications by women with the required qualiﬁcations are explicitly desired. The salary grade can be up to E13 level within the Tarifvertrag der Länder (TV-L), depending on qualiﬁcation (gross between 3.607 € and 4,560 € per month which will allow a good living standard in Germany).

The PhD has to be completed in the 3 year period. It´s a full-time employment. The position must be ﬁlled asap, at the latest by 01.06.20.

DHBW Ravensburg will support the candidate with visa issues, as well as in ﬁnding an apartment.

Your electronic application must include:

A letter of motivation, indicating why you would like to do a PhD in the speciﬁc topic and work in Germany;

Tabular CV;

Certiﬁcate of your master or equivalent degree, including the mark;

A short (max. 300 words) description of your master thesis;

Certiﬁcate of your bachelor/diploma or equivalent degree, including the mark; and additional certiﬁcates/paper/documents.

We are looking forward to receiving your electronic application.

Closing date is 20/01/20, email to [email protected]