FNB receives global recognition for championing women entrepreneurs

Launched in 2018 and now in its fourth year, the Global SME Finance Awards were set up to recognise the commitments and distinguished achievements of financial institutions and fintech companies in delivering outstanding products and services to their SME clients and helping them grow. The accolade follows on from FNB’s triumph last year, when it won the category of best SME bank in the world.

FNB has been recognised by the Global SME Finance Awards 2021 in the Best Bank for Women Entrepreneurs category through an Honourable Mention for its Women in Business portfolio.

Gordon Little, FNB Commercial CEO says, “FNB’s strategy for the SME sector is underpinned by a myriad initiatives to support businesses throughout all their life stages. Included in this is a collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support the bank’s lending to women-owned SMEs. While there is more to be done to empower SMEs - including those that are women-owned and/or run - we are proud to be recognised for our efforts.”

Andiswa Bata, Co-Head of SME at FNB adds: “We are proud of this acknowledgement, as it demonstrates our commitment to fulfilling the needs of our clients by supporting them financially as well as through non-financial means. Through our tailored programmes like FNB Women in Business Propeller, we are able to support and create networks for like-minded women to share their stories and challenges that, in turn, inspire other women. Furthermore, by providing help in creating new access to markets, we assist in opening new revenue streams for female entrepreneurs.

“As at end of June 2021, we had more than 300 000 like-minded women in our business clients portfolio as well as a women-owned book of more than R17 billion. We recognise the power of supporting women entrepreneurs and the socio-economic impact they have in their broader communities. This is why, through various initiatives and interventions, we aim to support and partner with them on their growth journey, celebrate their successes and collaborate with them to have an impact in the communities within which they operate.”