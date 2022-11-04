PSG Think Big webinar series features heavy hitters for the next round

Former FNB CEO, Michael Jordaan, SARS Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter and Sasol President and CEO Fleetwood Grobler will take their respective hotseats in the upcoming Think Big webinar series, hosted by PSG. The innovative thinkers are the latest South African thought leaders to be selected by PSG to share their insights on some of the country’s most pressing issues. The virtual series, which has captured the interest of thousands of digital attendees since its inception in 2020, is currently hosted by award-winning journalist, Alishia Seckam. Previous speakers have included the likes of Oscar-winning and globally acclaimed, South African-born actress, Charlize Theron and, more recently, former South African President, Kgalema Motlanthe.

PSG’s Think Big series has taken its place as a leading digital platform for debate and discussion on an array of topics that concern all South Africans. Preceding webinars have covered ground in politics, gender equality, banking, technology and innovation as well as the complexities of the current geopolitical climate. What to look forward to: 8 November 2022: Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO of Sasol will discuss the future of traditional fuels and green hydrogen. With South Africa seeking to become a major producer of green hydrogen, Grobler will outline how Sasol is supporting this strategy and how the initiative contributes to Sasol’s greenhouse gas reduction pathway.

24 January 2023: As the former CEO of FNB and the current founder of investment firm, Montegray Capital, he remains involved in the 5G data network rain, chairs mobile bank challenger Bank Zero and is chairman of the largest venture capital fund in South Africa. In his discussion with Seckam, Jordaan will explore the future of digital banking and telecoms in South Africa, drawing on over three decades of experience in multiple sectors. 7 February 2023: Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) will shed light on what lies ahead for SARS now that it has emerged from the shadows of state capture allegations. Talking points will include the use of AI in taxpayer profiling to international collaboration when it comes to South African taxpayers’ obligations. Think Big webinars are open to all members of the public and are free to attend. Previous recordings are available via PSG’s YouTube channel.

Book your virtual seat for the upcoming discussions: Tuesday 08 November 2022: 10H00 – 10H30 Speaker: Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO of Sasol

Topic: The future of traditional fuels and green hydrogen Link to Register: https://bit.ly/3fBQLH0 Tuesday 24 January 2023: 10H00 – 10H30

Speaker: Michael Jordaan, Founder and CEO of Montegray Capital Topic: The future of digital banking and telecoms in South Africa Link to Register: https://bit.ly/3SUQDAh

Tuesday 07 February 2023: 10H00 – 10H30 Speaker: Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service Topic: The future of taxation in South Africa