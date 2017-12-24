There are many different wireless headphones such as Skull Candy (R499 on Superbalist), Apple Airpods (R 2 499 on Takealot), Avantree Sports (R499 on takealot), Volkano rush( R199, Sportmans warehouse)

7. Smart watch

For the guy who likes to feel good inside and out, the Fitbit Charge 2 wearable will help maximize his potential. On a technological level, the Charge 2 keeps track of activities, sleep patterns, food logging (and more) — offering personalized feedback along the way.

There's no doubt that smartwatches are the It gadgets to have.

While most people would want an Apple Watch Series 3 (R6,500) or the latest Samsung Gear can range from (R3 200- R4 990). There are other alternatives such as The Xiaomi Mi bnad (R 590) or a Pewant (R600) and all offer similar features.

You can find Smart Watches online at Takealot, Amazon, DX.com, Apple or you can go to any mobile service provider such as CellC, Telkom, MTN and you could also check them out at Incredible Connection.

8. A multi-purpose pen





Keep some of your most essential tools together with this 5 in 1 design. The gadget features a screwdriver, touch stylus for smart devices, an integrated bubble level, ruler, and pen with a clip. Purchase on uncommon goods online store for R314.40.

9. Gaming Gift cards





A Play Station store gift card lets you buy not only hit games such as Horizon: Zero Dawnand Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, but also the wealth of TV shows, movies and game add-ons available on Sony's online marketplace. PlayStation cards are available as digital codes, making them good gifts even if you wait until Christmas morning to buy them.

If you're shopping for an Xbox addict, you can't go wrong with a gift card. Xbox gift cards are good for just about anything in the Xbox or Windows stores, including games, movies, TV shows and apps.

Amazon even lets you get your Xbox cards in digital code form, so you can email the cards directly to the special gamer in your life. You can get them online on each webiste or you can get them on Amazon.

You can also get them at Musica, CNA and most game stores.