CAPE TOWN - Christmas is seen as a time for indulgence and gift-giving.
Whether he's your dad, husband or brother, shopping for the men in our lives can be a bit tough. If he is a techie, the task is even more challenging as there are so may devices to get.
Here is a list of tech gifts to help out
1.iPong
Hit a high note with this table tennis trainer from iPong. This robotic ping pong machine can fire 12 to 70 balls-per-minute. The ball thrower even has adjustable spin settings.
You can get it online on Bidorbuy for R1 210.
2. Tile tracker
The small gadget by tile is aimed at the most forgetful person find their lost items.
For example, next time he loses his phone, he can double tap this waterproof and resilient Tile Style and their phone will ring, even on silent! Connect with millions of users who can help you find your belongings fast when out of the 60.96 Metres Bluetooth range.You can get it online on PC Link Computers for R799.
3. Drones
Personal drones are normally used for taking quality video footage. However, people started owning them as a hobby. Drones can be very pricey and can cost up to R20 000.
You find drones on Amazon, Takealot, Action Gear or Drones South Africa: the gadget shop. A lot of these online stores are having specials, you can get a drone for under R2 000.
4. Smart Grooming devices
Remington’s touchscreen beard and stubble trimmer features incremental settings of 0.1mm, giving 175 length options. It’s the perfect gadget for the tech-savvy precisionist who pays attention to detail.
The Philips Norelco beard trimmer features 20 built-in length settings and also features a vacuum feature. So no hair will be laying all over the place. You can get both these devices from Clicks. The Remington is R239 and the Philips is R399.
5.Nintendo Switch
The Switch became Nintendo's most popular console as it has soled over 2.5 million units since is debut in March. The Switch is a portable handheld gaming device but can also connect to your TV.
The price: Loot and Takealot- R5 999
6. Wireless earphones
Wireless earphones are cool because the whole issue of getting tangle with the wire of the headphones can now be avoided.
7. Smart watch
For the guy who likes to feel good inside and out, the Fitbit Charge 2 wearable will help maximize his potential. On a technological level, the Charge 2 keeps track of activities, sleep patterns, food logging (and more) — offering personalized feedback along the way.
There's no doubt that smartwatches are the It gadgets to have.
While most people would want an Apple Watch Series 3 (R6,500) or the latest Samsung Gear can range from (R3 200- R4 990). There are other alternatives such as The Xiaomi Mi bnad (R 590) or a Pewant (R600) and all offer similar features.
You can find Smart Watches online at Takealot, Amazon, DX.com, Apple or you can go to any mobile service provider such as CellC, Telkom, MTN and you could also check them out at Incredible Connection.
8. A multi-purpose pen
Keep some of your most essential tools together with this 5 in 1 design. The gadget features a screwdriver, touch stylus for smart devices, an integrated bubble level, ruler, and pen with a clip. Purchase on uncommon goods online store for R314.40.
9. Gaming Gift cards
A Play Station store gift card lets you buy not only hit games such as Horizon: Zero Dawnand Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, but also the wealth of TV shows, movies and game add-ons available on Sony's online marketplace. PlayStation cards are available as digital codes, making them good gifts even if you wait until Christmas morning to buy them.
If you're shopping for an Xbox addict, you can't go wrong with a gift card. Xbox gift cards are good for just about anything in the Xbox or Windows stores, including games, movies, TV shows and apps.
Amazon even lets you get your Xbox cards in digital code form, so you can email the cards directly to the special gamer in your life. You can get them online on each webiste or you can get them on Amazon.
You can also get them at Musica, CNA and most game stores.10. goTenna Mesh
The next time you go on an adventure but seem to get lost or if he's out and you're worried, The goTenna Mesh will set your mind at ease, as it allows you two, to still text each other regardless of your service or wifi connection.
The prices depends on which pack you'd like but the cheapest 2 pack cost $179 (R 2 444).
The pack comes with two weather-poof devices in different colors. Available only on Amazon.