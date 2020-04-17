Tech news: Is the coronavirus really a cellphone 5G disease?

JOHANNESBURG - I received a very disturbing video clip over the Easter weekend where seemingly a 5G MTN tower is burning in Nigeria and the speaker proclaims to be comrade K from the Nigerian Freedom Fighters (NFF).

His argument is that the NFF will destroy all MTN and other 5G towers since it is a military weapon used to create damage on a molecular level, poison and kill Nigerians. Comrade K is unfortunately not alone and has probably been influenced by the conspiracy theories widely circulated on social media.

I have received so many of these messages and video clips warning against the dangers of 5G that the different posts and theories became overwhelming. If not from a pastor Jonathan from Britain (who claims to have British Telecom experience) warning that 5G is causing the current epidemic and not Covid-19, then from a follower of General Gerrie in South Africa and many more warning against the misuse and inherent risks of 5G.

Other messages quote statistics from the Deagel website (www.deagel.com) to show a decline in the population of the US from 327 million in 2017 to only 100 million in 2025 and ascribe it to the harmful impact of 5G technology. This viewpoint was repeated by a recent radio show purporting that 5G is extremely detrimental to our health and causes cancer, disorientation and neuropsychological conditions and will eventually lead to many deaths and, hence, a decline in the population.

It seems that the numerous 5G conspiracy theories, often supported by celebrities and high-profile figures, is part of a coordinated disinformation campaign. An analysis done of recent Twitter messages indicated “inauthentic activity” typical of a state-backed disinformation campaign and the use of automated bot accounts.

A huge surge in 5G conspiracy theories was also detected on Reddit, WhatsApp and Facebook, warning people that the real danger is not Covid-19, but 5G technology.

Conspiracy theories around 5G are not totally new and have been circulating on social and other media such as YouTube and RT, the Russian state broadcaster, since 2016 to caution people against a “global catastrophe”.

In early 2020 conspiracy theorists started to claim that the Coronavirus is linked to 5G technology, many of them based on the comments of a Belgian doctor who believes that 5G is “life threatening” and connected to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Belgian doctor is quoted despite his acknowledgement that he has not verified his facts. What is worse is that several online forums started to encourage people to destroy any 5G equipment, which led to the destruction and burning of 5G towers in a number of places in the world such as Nigeria and the UK.

The disinformation also refers to the 10 000 5G base stations of Wuhan leading to “5G syndrome”, which allegedly is a relatively new disease with symptoms “typical” of electromagnetic field (EMF) hypersensitivity such as nausea, headaches, unexplained fatigue, tinnitus, insomnia, depression, memory loss, hearing and visual disruptions, irritability, skin problems, rhinitis, tachycardia, cardiac arrhythmia, dizziness, loss of appetite and movement difficulties.

The 5G syndrome was the reason for the release of the new coronavirus variant or “Frankenvirus” by the Chinese military as a cover up for the numerous people dying due to 5G deployment.

Usually conspiracists point to the seemingly perfect mapping of 5G rollouts over the world with Covid-19 outbreaks such as China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, US, France, Spain, Kuwait and cruise ships.

Since 5G is one of the building blocks of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), I will attempt to bring some clarity in this regard. 5G is to a large extent the foundation to the digital transformation currently taking place and is driven by the ever-increasing global demand for high-speed Internet access. The significantly higher communication speed will provide flexibility and service dexterity; make new and improved applications and interactive content to consumers possible; and enable automation, driverless cars, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Every time in the history when a new technology is launched, conspiracy theories proliferate. The only difference is that now Covid-19 has replaced cancer. Despite all the technical terms and overuse of jargon to trick people into believing that the information is trustworthy, none of the conspiracy theories and health concerns around 5G are based on a thorough and proven scientific research. In fact the literature often suggests otherwise.

But let us look at some of the popular myths:

5G created the COVID-19 virus and is the cause of the outbreak in China. This myth is related to the claim by China in November last year that they launched the largest 5G network in the world.

Vodacom launched 5G in Lesotho in August 2018, while South Korea had a million 5G subscribers by June 2019. Finland implemented 5G in June 2019 and Ireland in August 2019, but the virus did not originate in Lesotho, South Korea, Finland or Ireland, neither was the impact of the virus so large as in China. There is currently no scientific evidence that 5G radio waves can create a virus or cause it to mutate.

Current research shows that COVID-19 is an organic infection and was a zoonotic transmission from animals to human beings.

Electromagnetic radiation is harmful. Cellphones and wireless devices rely on electromagnetic radiation, but so do normal FM radio and TV signals, which have been around for decades. Although a few “scientists” claim that EMFs (cellphones, Wi-Fi routers, baby monitors, smart devices and appliances, and even the electric wiring of your house) cause mitochondrial damage, it has not been scientifically proven by research. The frequencies used by these technologies fall under non-ionizing radiation, which according to current research do not cause DNA damage.

The rollout of 5G will have the same effect as a microwave oven. The normal microwave oven operates in the 2.45 GHz frequency band, but so does our home Wi-Fi network (2.401 to 2.495 GHz). Some home networks even run on 5 GHz, but your Wi-Fi router will not be able to heat a glass of water or make pop-corn since the power (in Watts) of the waves is extremely low.

The output of a microwave is easily between 900 to 1650 Watts, while the output of a Wi-Fi router is only between 0.1 and 1 Watt (16500 times less). 5G-tower transmission output is between 250 mWatt for a small cell to 120 W for the largest 5G MIMO arrays versus the 20 W of current 4G antennas. But is important to know that electromagnetic radiation follows the inverse-square law of physics, which states that the doubling of the distance from the cellphone tower, quarters the power density or radiation. Authorities in all countries carefully regulate the maximum transmission power of cellphones and cellphone towers.

5G uses higher frequencies which are more dangerous than 4G. 5G uses “millimetre wave” (MMW) technology entailing extremely high frequencies between 6 Ghz and 300 GHz, which is much higher than the current 900 MHz to 3.5 GHz used by South African networks. There is, however, no scientific evidence yet that these higher frequencies are more harmful to human beings. In fact, satellite TV signal frequencies vary between 10 and 12 GHz and no research has indicated any detrimental effect on humans.

Furthermore, most 5G networks are currently still running on similar frequencies than 3G and 4G networks due to the problems of higher frequencies with geographical coverage and penetration of buildings. Yes, MMW technology is used in some countries for crowd control and can penetrate the human skin to create a burning sensation, but the power output is exponentially higher than any 5G transmission tower output.

The International Commission on Non-Ionizing Protection (ICNIRP) has done extensive review of all relevant scientific literature and found that there are no adverse effects on human health from mobile technology frequencies, including 5G if role players adhere to the published ICNIRP guidelines. The guidelines specifically provide protection against all scientifically substantiated health risks due to Electromagnetic Field (EMF) exposure in the 100 kHZ to 300 GHz frequency range.

Uncertainty, as we currently experience in the world due to the Covid-19 virus, is always fertile ground for fake news and disinformation. Investigations show that some organisations, and perhaps even some state agencies, exploit the current vulnerability and uncertainty for motives not immediately clear to us. It would thus be prudent to critically weigh all information and not to forward disinformation or unproved conspiracy theories on social media.

However, although very small, the number of scientists expressing their concerns regarding the effect of EMFs, and in particular MMWs on human health is growing. Further research with regard to the impact of 5G on human beings and animals should thus be urgently undertaken.

Professor Louis C H Fourie is a futurist and technology strategist [email protected]

BUSINESS REPORT