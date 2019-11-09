CAPE TOWN – uKheshe, South Africa’s cheapest and most convenient QR cash card and micro transaction platform, will reward 20 entrepreneurs with R25 000 this summer in its “Go Cashless” campaign.
Launched in November 2018, the uKheshe card enables consumers to make and receive payments by using a QR code card and a smartphone on which the app is installed. No bank account is required and the uKheshe wallet grows as people pay into it.
Clayton Hayward, co-founder, uKheshe, said financial inclusion remained an ongoing objective of the start-up and should become a broader concern across the continent: “As one of the key drivers working to reduce utter poverty, financial inclusion is a global issue and we are confident that our cash card approach will continue to make a positive impact.”
To encourage use and further educate the unbanked and underbanked, uKheshe has launched an inspiring competition offering R25 000 to one lucky entrepreneur each week, starting on November 8.
“We will reward 20 entrepreneurs by the end of February for simply sharing what they do to make money and how a cash card has helped to increase revenue and enabled their micro-business to grow,” said Hayward.