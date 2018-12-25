South Africa will also showcase 12 SEDA supported SMMEs at the 38th GITEX Technology Week, this week at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Photo: File

DURBAN - The coming year is set to be a watershed year for SMEs as the last of the late adopters make the switch to digital ICTs (Information & Communication Technologies). From outdated analogue telecoms technologies, 2019 will see the last significant tranche of late adopters finally transition to digital technologies like Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).

According to independent telco Otel, a provider of digital voice, data, software and hardware solutions. "Immediate savings of 45 percent are possible when organisations make the switch to digital IP-based communication. Productivity, too, improves in leaps and bounds when employees get to grips with state-of-the-art digital workplace tools that enable their potential," said Rad Jankovic the Chief Executive Otel.

Struggling SMEs needn’t continue to drown in a sea of analogue ineffectiveness. Digital ICTs, for example, improve Internal Communications by automating tasks and greatly expanding the communications platforms available to staff, transparency is boosted as easy file sharing becomes commonplace and the organisation begins to interact with stakeholders across the most common digital touchpoints that customers actually use.

Greater digital migration during 2019 will boost transitioning analoque-based SMEs, and the wider economy, through the operating efficiencies that digital ICTs enable. Of all the digital technologies on offer to the SME and corporate enterprise alike, VoIP is perhaps the best known. Otel is a longtime provider of VoIP solutions across South Africa.

VoIP is unique amongst voice-based communications technologies for the enormous range of additional value-added business and services that it enables. “Clients often comment that they knew VoIP enabled additional voice and data services over and above what they had been used to on copper wire, but they never expected the range of VoIP services that now enables them to be so much more productive,” comments Mr Jankovic.

VoIP is one of the best examples of a voice-based, digital technology run over IP that delivers the twin benefits of high-functionality and low-cost. From enabling videoconferencing and shared-screen sessions, to its immediate positive bottom line effect, VoIP will continue grow in leaps and bounds next year on the back of its outstanding functionality.

Otel began its corporate life more than a decade ago as an alternative telecoms provider specialising in VoIP, a communications solution where voice travels across the same network and in the same way as data.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE