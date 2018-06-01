(180424) -- MADRID, April 24, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on April 23, 2018 shows the Huawei 5G Truck at its roadshow in Madrid, Spain. "Spain is our top 5G priority market," said Huawei Spain CEO Tony Jin Yong at the presentation of the telecommunications giant's 5G truck roadshow here on Monday. (Xinhua) (zxj)





The technology event was held in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).





The aim of the meeting was to provide a platform where people can discuss the roles of 5G technologies to maximise opportunities by merging innovations in spectrum utilisation, network infrastructure, regulatory frameworks and business models, to allow for digital inclusion and industrialisation in Africa.





Representatives from the CSIR, ICASA, the University of Pretoria and various other stakeholders attended the meeting.





5G initiatives were discussed at the WWRF and CSIR meeting Photo: Facebook

A representative from ICASA gave a presentation during the session about 5G. While addressing those in attendance he said that developing countries sometimes do not have as much resources as those in developing countries and that is why we have to catch up and because of that people should be attending conferences like this one.





He also said that ICASA has a role of ensuring the socio-economic development of the country. He added that the regulatory body should facilitate innovation.





According to CSIR, 5G is expected to completely change the ICT and telecommunications landscape across the world. The CSIR also detailed in a presentation an initiative called The 5G Research Alliance of South Africa (5GRAFA) that will promote research across all contemporary 5G thematic areas with particular examination of the upcoming markets.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN - At the Wireless World Research Forum people from across the globe gathered to delve into the different opportunities that 5G technology offers.