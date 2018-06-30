CAPE TOWN - LinkedIn has introduced a new way to add friends on the platform by using a QR code feature to connect with others when meeting in person.

The QR code feature is available in the LinkedIn app and allows users to scan the code of people they meet to quickly add them to their LinkedIn network.

"The next time you’re at an industry event and meet someone that you want to keep chatting with, open the LinkedIn app and scan their QR code to connect and stay in touch", said the company in a blog post.





How it works:

1. Open your LinkedIn app on iOS or Android and tap the QR code icon in the search box found on the Home tab.

2. You can scan someone else’s LinkedIn QR code and

3. You will be taken to their profile where you can check out mutual connections, common interests, and send a connection request.

4. You can also upload a LinkedIn QR code image from your phone.

To find your own LinkedIn QR code, tap on “My code.”

If you’d like to share your code through iMessage, email, or other apps you can do so directly from this page. However, it is only available now on iOS and coming soon to Android).

Additionally, You can also save your code to your photos.

LinkedIn QR codes are available in the LinkedIn iOS and Android applications.

This technology may be new to Linkedin but every new smartphone has the ability to scan a QR code that will either send you to a website or add a contact to your phone.

You can also scan QR codes to see product information such as price comparisons and user reviews.

READ ALSO: Users can search for GIFs on LinkedIn Messenger

READ ALSO: LinkedIn tips to get you hired

TOP STORY: SA’s ‘construction mafia’ is spreading to Pretoria

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE