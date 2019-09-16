One Channel, a cloud ERP solutions provider and Acumatica partner, has announced the Acumatica 2019 R2 release. Photo: Pixabay

CAPE TOWN – One Channel, a cloud ERP solutions provider and Acumatica partner, has announced the Acumatica 2019 R2 release. This latest version contains more than 100 improvements, enhancements and new features. The new and practical innovations in Acumatica 2019 R2 make Acumatica even easier to use and customise. They really enhance Acumatica's unique cross-functional workflows, which allow a user to move from CRM to Construction to Manufacturing to Distribution screens seamlessly in real-time, resulting in improved accuracy and productivity.

One Channel chief executive Bernard Ford says many of the Acumatica 2019 R2 improvements and new features were the result of community suggestions on the Acumatica Feedback Site subsequently vetted and selected through Focus Groups.

“Product excellence is a key focus of Acumatica. Significant advances have been made across the Acumatica Cloud xRP Platform, further improvements added to Acumatica’s award-winning business functionality, and new capabilities built into the specialised Acumatica Industry Editions," he explains.

Usability advances include new mobile enabled user-defined fields, conditional formatting, and advanced workflow engine with global messaging capabilities. A new Pivot Table Widget for Dashboards allows users to take actions based on summary information.

Enhanced Power BI and Tableau capabilities are joined by Google G-suite integration to enhance user productivity with third party tools. Predefined User Roles and new data migration templates accelerate implementation and reduce time to value for new customers. Mobile expense management enhancements include addition of Corporate credit card use by multiple resources with automated reconciliation.

Ford says Financial Management now includes the application of payments to particular lines of Accounts Payable Documents, allowing users to assign partial payment to an entire AP document or to individual document lines in various proportions.

"The system also supports tracking retainage by document, approval of AR Invoices, Credit Memos, and Debit Memos for companies requiring advanced approval workflows. Accrual of the Costs for Non-Stock Items provide improved visibility into profitability well in advance of expense recognition of services performed," he says.

Responding to community requests, the restricted use of control accounts prevents otherwise out of balance mistakes. Payment application process has been honed to minimise clicks and improve the speed of processing multiple payments.

Acumatica Manufacturing Edition 2019 R2 enhances Engineering Change Control (ECC), streamlining multiple change requests by optionally grouping them for approval process, and displaying them in bill-of-material comparisons. The Bill of Materials (BOM) has advanced visualisation tools and reports to improve usability. Material Requirements Planning (MRP) has improved forecasting and exception handling.

Acumatica Field Service Edition supports new cross-module workflows with integrated Project Accounting supporting service contracts, project schedules, tasks, and cost codes by service order type. Visual calendar boards feature real-time mapping and travel estimates for service appointments based on current traffic information from Microsoft’s Bing mapping service.

Construction Edition adds tracking of Daily Field Reports to provide all stakeholders visibility to timely information. Users can now use two-tier change management capabilities to effectively manage change workflow. Enhanced lien waiver functionality avoids accidental or premature vendor payments.

BUSINESS REPORT