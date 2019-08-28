Cape Town-181113 AfricaCom is seen as the largest networking platform focusing on infrastructure, disruptive technologies, digital services or ICT strategy.14,000 attendees are expected at the 21st anniversary of the event.The 2019 AfricaCom Awards will be returning with old favourites as well as the addition of several new award categories. PHOTOGRAPH :Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - The 2019 AfricaCom Awards will be returning with old favourites as well as the addition of several new award categories. Entries are now open for organisations to submit their best work conducted or implemented over the past 12 months. The deadline for entries is 4th October 2019.

The awards not only recognises the achievements of the best organisations, solutions, products and people in the telecommunications and technology sector, but it is also an ideal opportunity for networking.

PCCW Global, who supported the event in 2018, confirmed their involvement for 2019, said, "PCCW Global is delighted to sponsor the AfricaCom Awards which recognise the sterling works performed by companies and personalities that are developing solutions and products to improve connectivity that will drive Africa into the fourth industrial revolution. Good luck to all who enter".

Below is a look at the categories for 2019 including the new categories:

1. Connecting the Continent Award (new)

2. Delivering Excellence in Customer Service

3. "Everything as a Service" - Best Cloud or Application Solution (new)

4. Changing Lives Award

5. Best Digital Entertainment Innovation

6. Security Product or Service of the Year (new)

7. Best Network Management Software (new)

8. Best Connected Consumer Device (new)

9. Best Innovation for Enterprise (new)

10. Most Innovative Service "The Business of Tomorrow"

11. Government Leadership Award (new).

In addition to the above, prestigious accolades will also be bestowed on the 'CXO of the Year' and 'Enterprise CXO of the Year' Awards’, both of which awards are voted for by the industry.

The CXO of the Year will be an Africa-based telecoms, ICT and enterprise leader, who is prioritising telecoms innovation, embracing disruptive technology and elevating the continent’s digital economy.

The Enterprise CXO of the Year Award celebrates an enterprise leader who excels at prioritising telecoms innovation, embracing disruptive tech and elevating the continent's digital economy.

The 2019 edition of the AfricaCom Awards are sponsored by PCCW Global and Intelsat who also support the Changing Lives Award.

The event will take place in Cape Town at The Lookout on Wednesday 13th November 2019, followed by the legendary after party.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE