DURBAN - As we approach the year’s end, we’re already looking ahead to our travel planning for the new year.
Based on a combination of Airbnb search, booking and wish list growth data*, we’re once again forecasting growing interest in more off-the-beaten-path regions, cities and towns to explore.
Ranging from a vehicle-free island off the coast of southeastern China’s Xiamen, to the site of Woodstock’s 50th anniversary celebration next year, Airbnb has found that most of our trending destinations are places where the increased “healthy,” more sustainable and authentic tourism will benefit residents and travellers alike.
Promoting emerging locales like Accra, Ghana; supporting environmental sustainability in places like Calabria, Italy; and offering the chance to help rebuild communities after natural disasters, starting with the top-trending destination on our list: Kaikoura, New Zealand.
Here are Airbnb’s 19 trending destinations for 2019 along with a sampling of listings to stay in and Experiences to try:
1. Kaikoura, New Zealand
295 percent YoY increase in bookings
210 percent YoY increase in searches
2. Xiamen, China
283 percent YoY increase in bookings
3. Puebla, Mexico
240 percent YoY increase in searches
206 percent YoY increase in wish list inclusion
4. Normandy, France
229 percent YoY increase in bookings
120 percent YoY increase in searches
5. Great Smoky Mountains, US
191 percent YoY increase in bookings
190 percent YoY increase in searches
6. Buenos Aires Province, Argentina
188 percent YoY increase in bookings
176 percent YoY growth in wish list inclusion
7. Accra, Ghana
163 percent YoY increase in bookings
120 percent YoY increase in searches
8. Mozambique
156 percent YoY increase in bookings
160 percent YoY increase in searches
9. Outer Hebrides, Scotland
147 percent YoY increase in bookings
170 percent YoY increase in searches
10. Wakayama Prefecture, Japan
128 percent YoY increase in bookings
11. Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley, US
100 percent YoY increase in bookings
130 percent YoY increase in searches
12. Santa Catarina State, Brazil
100 percent+ YoY increase in bookings
140 percent YoY increase in wish list inclusion
13. Batumi, Georgia
200 percent YoY increase in searches
14. Winnipeg, Canada
140 percent YoY increase in searches
15. Pondicherry, India
140 percent YoY increase in searches
16. Uzbekistan
165 percent YoY increase in wish list inclusion
17. Calabria, Italy
100 percent+ YoY increase in wish list inclusion
18. Andalusia, Spain
100 percent+ YoY increase in wish list inclusion
19. Taiwan
100 percent+ YoY increase in wish list inclusion
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE