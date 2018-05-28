CAPE TOWN - From Monday, 28 May, till Friday 1 June, selective restaurants on the Uber Eats app will having a new promotion which will give South African users 2 meals for the price of 1.

"Over the last six months, Uber Eats has given Eaters across South Africa 50% more restaurants with wider variety of options, while Eaters have ordered 50% more of the time and now Uber Eats is saying thank to its Eaters by giving them 2 meals for the price of one from selective restaurants for five days only", said the company in a statement.

Here are some of the deals that you can expect:

1. KFC nationwide will have their best seller, the 9 piece bucket + 4 free wings on offer.

2.Cape Town based, restaurants, Junior and Jazzy’s Gourmet Pizzas will also be joining but offering 2-for-1 on their Cheeseburger and fries and Jazzy’s with their famous New Yorker pizza.

3. Topo Gigio’s will be offering their Bolognaise Spaghetti (Regular Size), and Tei Avon Schwarma Bistro will have their famous Tei Avon burger.

Ailyssa Khan, Country Manager of Uber Eats South Africa, “This journey has been incredible thus far, and being able to provide South Africans with the best restaurants to get the food they want, delivered faster, has been the greatest pleasure. Though life may be double the trouble, we want to make it twice as fun.”

How does it work?

1. Open your Uber Eats app from the 28th May 2018 to 1st June 2018,

2. Order specific meals on offer at participating restaurants.

Duration

The campaign will run for 5 days starting the 28th May 2018 and will conclude on Friday, the 1st June 2018.

Order times

"This will be dependent on the restaurant and the opening and closing times of each as well as when menu (breakfast, lunch) is made available during a specific period of time in the day", said UberEats.

Uber Eats is available in Durban, Pretoria, Cape Town, Stellenbosch, and Johannesburg.

Additionally, Uber Eats will be available in Johannesburg South.

To celebrate this expansion, Users in the area can use the promo code JHBSOUTH. This allows an eater to FREE delivery off their first 3 orders.

READ ALSO: UberEats bought this SA tech startup

READ ALSO: UberEats expands to 100 more cities

TOP STORY: MTN and Vodacom in row over multi-million rand Transnet tender

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE