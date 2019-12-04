The logos of mobile apps, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Netflix, are displayed on a screen in this illustration picture. Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had designed a more powerful data center processor chip, as it looks to pose a serious challenge to the domination of market leaders Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
The logos of mobile apps, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Netflix, are displayed on a screen in this illustration picture. Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had designed a more powerful data center processor chip, as it looks to pose a serious challenge to the domination of market leaders Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Amazon workers perform their jobs inside of an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey. Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had designed a more powerful data center processor chip, as it looks to pose a serious challenge to the domination of market leaders Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Amazon workers perform their jobs inside of an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey. Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had designed a more powerful data center processor chip, as it looks to pose a serious challenge to the domination of market leaders Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
The AWS Graviton 2 processor, which is estimated to be seven times faster than its previous chip, uses technology from SoftBank Group Corp-owned (9984.T) Arm Holdings. Photo: File
The AWS Graviton 2 processor, which is estimated to be seven times faster than its previous chip, uses technology from SoftBank Group Corp-owned (9984.T) Arm Holdings. Photo: File
INTERNATIONAL - Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had designed a more powerful data center processor chip, as it looks to pose a serious challenge to the domination of market leaders Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

The AWS Graviton 2 processor, which is estimated to be seven times faster than its previous chip, uses technology from SoftBank Group Corp-owned (9984.T) Arm Holdings. 

Reuters reported last week that Amazon was looking to design a data center processor chip to power its cloud unit.



Amazon workers perform their jobs inside of an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey. Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had designed a more powerful data center processor chip, as it looks to pose a serious challenge to the domination of market leaders Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
Intel currently controls more than 90% of the server processor market, with AMD controlling most of the remainder. 

Data center processor chips are used in cloud computing, an area that is fast emerging as a big business. 

With the new chip, Amazon is looking to reduce its reliance on processors made by Intel and AMD to power its money-spinning cloud business, AWS.

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it had designed a more powerful data center processor chip, as it looks to pose a serious challenge to the domination of market leaders Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Photo: File
The AWS Graviton 2 processor, which is estimated to be seven times faster than its previous chip, uses technology from SoftBank Group Corp-owned (9984.T) Arm Holdings. Photo: File
REUTERS