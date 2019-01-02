FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, the Apple logo is shown at a store in Miami Beach, Fla. Apple is pulling older models of its iPhone from German stores after losing two patent cases brought by chipmaker Qualcomm, the company said Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. A regional court in Munich ruled that Apple and its subsidiaries had breached a European patent held by San Diego-based Qualcomm, which has pursued similar cases in other jurisdictions.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

CAPE TOWN – Apple has changed its guidelines for gifting in-app purchases, now allowing users to gift in-app content. First seen by MacRumors, Before users could only gift paid apps to other people, but not paid in-app content.

The new rule in the guidelines states: “Apps may enable gifting of items that are eligible for in-app purchase to others. Such gifts may only be refunded to the original purchaser and may not be exchanged.”

However, the change has not yet been implemented because if users head over to the App Store the only two options reflecting are, tapping on the three dot icon for a free game still shows “share App” and “more by this developer”.

In the case of paid apps, a third “gift app” option is also available, but nothing specific for gifting in-app purchases.

Users should keep their eyes peeled because the change will come soon.

