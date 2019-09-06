FILE PHOTO: A woman looks at the screen of her mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai



INTERNATIONAL - Apple on Thursday launched a public beta of its new web-based Apple Music service that allows users to directly stream music inside a browser without installing a separate app.

The cross-platform music service, a major expansion since Apple announced breaking up iTunes software at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June, marked the first time that Apple Music became available on the web and can be accessed in different browsers on all devices, including Google Chrome, Android and Windows systems.





Apple subscribers can log in at the beta.music.apple.com site with their Apple ID to access the entire Apple Music catalog and titles they synced to their libraries.





Apple decided to dismantle iTunes about three months ago to launch Apple Music in a separate standalone version that sought to attract more subscribers.





The Cupertino, California-based company unveiled the new service amid strong competition from its rivals such Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and other market players.





Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, disclosed in an interview with a French news outlet in June that Apple Music subscribers have topped 60 million.





