INTERNATIONAL - Apple is expected to launch larger iPhone models later this year, and they may arrive in a variety of new colours according to a report by 9to5Mac.

9to5Mac reports that reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is predicting that Apple’s rumored 6.5-inch OLED iPhone will launch in black, white, and a new gold color.

The rumored 6.1-inch LED iPhone will also reportedly debut in grey, white, blue, red, and orange variants.

If the report is accurate then Apple is introducing at least four new colors for its 2018 iPhones.

Usually, the only colour Apple ever adds is a red variant some months after a new iPhone launches to promote Product (RED), an organization that campaigns to fight HIV and AIDS in Africa.

Apple was clearly planning a gold variant of the iPhone X, as the FCC revealed this unreleased iPhone earlier this year.

Additionally, other rumors suggest Apple will launch three new cheaper priced iPhones.

A new “iPhone X Plus” is rumored to include a 6.5-inch OLED display and dual-SIM support, and a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone with Face ID.

Apple is also expected to refresh its 5.8-inch iPhone X with some specification improvements.

Follow us on our new Instagram page HERE!

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE