Many bank branches across the country have the Home Affairs Live Capture services that allows them to facilitate the issuing of Smart ID cards. Photo; Facebook

DURBAN - Many bank branches across the country have the Home Affairs Live Capture services that allows them to facilitate the issuing of Smart ID cards according to My Broadband. The process of going to a bank to apply for your Smart ID card can be easier than going to your local Home Affairs but there are no guarantees that the process will be faster at the bank in comparison to the Home Affairs.

While one of the bank branches that issued Smart ID cards has closed but there have been a number of new banks that have now started issuing Smart ID cards including Standard Bank Simonds street.

Below is a list of bank branches that issue Smart ID cards and passports according to the Home Affairs website:

Branch City Address ABSA Centurion Lifestyle Centurion Centurion Lifestyle Centre, c/o Old Johannesburg Road & Lenchen Ave ABSA Towers Johannesburg 160 Main Street, Johannesburg FNB Towers Johannesburg TBC FNB Centurion Lifestyle Centurion Centurion Lifestyle Centre, c/o Old Johannesburg Road & Lenchen Ave FNB Merchant Place Johannesburg 4 Merchant Place, Cnr Rivonia Road and Fredman Drive Nedbank Arcadia Pretoria C/o Steve Biko and Madiba Street Nedbank Rivonia Johannesburg 135 Rivonia Road Nedbank Constantia Kloof Johannesburg 18 Constantia Boulevard Standard Bank Centurion Centurion C/o Hendrick Vervoerd and South Street Standard Bank Killarney, Rosebank Johannesburg Killarney Mall, 60 Riviera Road Standard Bank Simmonds Johannesburg 5 Simmonds Street Standard Bank Canal Walk Cape Town Shop 599LL, Canal Walk Shopping Centre, Century City Dr

FNB branches has issued almost 160 000 Smart IDs and passports

FNB B has issued close to 160 000 Smart ID cards and passports since the inception of a partnership between banks and Department of Home Affairs.

The bank has facilitated the issuing of 79 958 Smart ID Cards and 78 529 passports.

Lee-Anne van Zyl, Chief Executive of FNB Points of Presence, said, "This partnership started in 2016 and in this period, we have seen the number of issued documents increase on an annual basis. This is an indication that our customers find value in the service we provide in support of Home Affairs".

FNB has 4 designated branches where applications for identity documents are conducted, they include: Lynnwood, Centurion Lifestyle, 4 Merchant Place and President Street West.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE