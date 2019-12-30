Bluegrass helps AIIM with a website refresh using Umbraco









Bluegrass Digital CEO Nick Durrant says AIIM approached them based on their experience of Umbraco CMS. Photo: Supplied JOHANNESBURG – Bluegrass Digital, the only Umbraco Certified Partner in Africa, has helped African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) with a design refresh of its website using Umbraco Content Management System (CMS). AIIM is one of Africa’s largest and most experienced infrastructure-focused private equity fund managers and a member of Old Mutual Alternative Investments (OMAI). The company required a secure and flexible website to allow marketing stakeholders to take full ownership and control of the site’s content. Bluegrass was able to support this objective through the development of a flexible Umbraco CMS that gives the team the ability to easily update their content within minutes. Bluegrass Digital CEO Nick Durrant says AIIM approached them based on their experience of Umbraco CMS. "We were invited to create a new refreshed website design and user experience to serve AIIM’s modern and professional clientele situated across the globe." Umbraco is a flexible, friendly, easy-to-use and full-featured open-source CMS. The Umbraco Cloud runs more than 500 000 websites worldwide and it is used by a global community of 220 000 developers.

"Umbraco gives us the flexibility and freedom to build websites, apps and other solutions with the look and features we want, while enabling us to easily and quickly get content in front of our customers. AIIM has also migrated to Microsoft Azure and the new site is hosted and maintained through Umbraco App Service," he explains.

Microsoft Azure makes scaling Umbraco websites a trouble free experience, it allows clients like AIIM to develop, deploy and test a website or web app at minimal or even no cost. They can then seamlessly scale that website or app to a more production-ready configuration and then further in a very cost effective manner.

"We have a wide range of projects under our belt and can use this vast experience to successfully deliver an Umbraco site that would meet AIIM’s needs in terms of flexibility, control and engagement,” he adds.

Bluegrass is already supporting clients in the financial services industry such as Coronation and Allan Grey, it is able to use this industry knowledge, together with its agile management style, to successfully deliver AIIM’s project within the specific timeframes and requirements.

"Our team’s approach of a modernised website style and increased focus on usability perfectly meets the needs of the modern-day investor as well as showcases AIIM’s 19 years of heritage in the African content - positioning AIIM as the leader in Infrastructure Investment on the continent," he concludes.

BUSINESS REPORT