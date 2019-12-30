JOHANNESBURG – Bluegrass Digital, the only Umbraco Certified Partner in Africa, has helped African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) with a design refresh of its website using Umbraco Content Management System (CMS).
AIIM is one of Africa’s largest and most experienced infrastructure-focused private equity fund managers and a member of Old Mutual Alternative Investments (OMAI).
The company required a secure and flexible website to allow marketing stakeholders to take full ownership and control of the site’s content. Bluegrass was able to support this objective through the development of a flexible Umbraco CMS that gives the team the ability to easily update their content within minutes.
Bluegrass Digital CEO Nick Durrant says AIIM approached them based on their experience of Umbraco CMS. "We were invited to create a new refreshed website design and user experience to serve AIIM’s modern and professional clientele situated across the globe."
Umbraco is a flexible, friendly, easy-to-use and full-featured open-source CMS. The Umbraco Cloud runs more than 500 000 websites worldwide and it is used by a global community of 220 000 developers.