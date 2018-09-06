DURBAN - Cell C has launched MediaPlay, a way for consumers to plan and budget for their connectivity and entertainment needs through one contract.
With this contract, customers will be able to access connectivity and entertainment through one plan.
This new offering from Cell C allows customers to connect with the world and with friends and family as well as keep up with their favourite movies or series.
Through MediaPlay customers will be able to access:
1. Voice and SMS
2. Data
3. Subscription to the entertainment platform, with frees streaming.
Junaid Munshi, the Chief Commercial Officer of Cell C said, " MediaPlay simplifies our customers’ lives by bringing them an all in one communications and entertainment solution through great value plans, whether on mobile, high speed fixed 4G or Fibre".
According to Munshi, the target market for MediaPlay is South African consumers young and old that want to their communications and entertainment solutions from one service provider.
People that want to buy the MediaPlay plans can do so via the MediaPlay website. On the website, will be an interactive video and tour of what MediaPlay is all about.
Here is a look at one of the packages that MediaPlay is offering:
|Media Play
500MB
|Media Play
1GB
|Media Play
1,5G
|Media Play
3GB
|Media Play
6GB
|Media Play
10GB
|Media Play
15GB
|Media Play
25GB
|Subscription
|R149
|R229
|R329
|R499
|R699
|R999
|R1499
|R1749
|Inclusive Value
|Data
|500MB
|1GB
|1,5GB
|3GB
|6GB
|10GB
|15GB
|25GB
|Any-net Minutes (min)
|20
|45
|60
|90
|120
|600
|900
|1200
|SMS
|90
|12
|210
|240
|300
|3000
|3000
|3000
|black package
|FLEXI Access
|FLEXI Access
|FLEXI
Premium
|FLEXI
Premium
|FLEXI
Premium
|FLEXI
Premium
|FLEXI
Premium
|FLEXI
Premium
|Free Streaming with inclusive black data
|Daily FUP
|2GB/ day
|2GB/ day
|2GB/ day
|2GB/ day
|2GB/ day
|4GB/ day
|4GB/ day
|4GB/ day
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE