MediaPlay is a contract offering from Cell C that combines communications and entertainment. Photo: Supplied





With this contract, customers will be able to access connectivity and entertainment through one plan.





This new offering from Cell C allows customers to connect with the world and with friends and family as well as keep up with their favourite movies or series.





Through MediaPlay customers will be able to access:





1. Voice and SMS

2. Data

3. Subscription to the entertainment platform, with frees streaming.





Junaid Munshi, the Chief Commercial Officer of Cell C said, " MediaPlay simplifies our customers’ lives by bringing them an all in one communications and entertainment solution through great value plans, whether on mobile, high speed fixed 4G or Fibre".





According to Munshi, the target market for MediaPlay is South African consumers young and old that want to their communications and entertainment solutions from one service provider.





People that want to buy the MediaPlay plans can do so via the MediaPlay website. On the website, will be an interactive video and tour of what MediaPlay is all about.





Here is a look at one of the packages that MediaPlay is offering:





Media Play

500MB Media Play

1GB Media Play

1,5G Media Play

3GB Media Play

6GB Media Play

10GB Media Play

15GB Media Play

25GB Subscription R149 R229 R329 R499 R699 R999 R1499 R1749 Inclusive Value Data 500MB 1GB 1,5GB 3GB 6GB 10GB 15GB 25GB Any-net Minutes (min) 20 45 60 90 120 600 900 1200 SMS 90 12 210 240 300 3000 3000 3000 black package FLEXI Access FLEXI Access FLEXI

Premium FLEXI

Premium FLEXI

Premium FLEXI

Premium FLEXI

Premium FLEXI

Premium Free Streaming with inclusive black data Daily FUP 2GB/ day 2GB/ day 2GB/ day 2GB/ day 2GB/ day 4GB/ day 4GB/ day 4GB/ day





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

