Cell C to offer 50GB got R500 this #Black Friday. File Photo: IOL

DURBAN – As the festive season approaches, it’s never been more important to be connected. Between catching up with family members, searching online for gifts and offers, and streaming online entertainment, the silly season puts data at a premium.

In light of this, Cell C has decided to offer an early festive treat. Starting this Black Friday, head to your nearest Cell C store and buy a prepaid data SIM loaded with 50GB of data for only R500 (R10 per Gigabyte) while stocks last.

Junaid Munshi, Cell C Chief Commercial Officer said, "This is the perfect option for those going on holiday this Festive season. Consumers can stay connected wherever they are. Simply pop the SIM in a router to connect your holiday spot or slide it into a tablet and keep your kids entertained all the way to your holiday destination".

On top of this, the data will be valid for six months (180 days) from the date of activation and can be used at any time of the day. There are no restrictions on the data; use it to stream music, speak to friends over social media or catch up on your favourite movies and TV shows anywhere in South Africa.

The offer opens on Friday, November 23rd, at Cell C stores and runs the entire weekend from the November 24th to the 25th.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE