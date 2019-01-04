CAPE TOWN – Samsung has announced that it will display two new TVs at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The company named them The Frame and The Serif TV which will feature QLED picture quality and newly added smart features.

Samsung said in a statement: "The traditional TV was only focused on technical features, such as picture quality and performance but now TVs are also a lifestyle platform that blends in consumers’ daily life. This year’s models are enhanced lifestyle TVs that deliver a TV experience like nothing before.”

The 2019 Frame TV

The Frame features an Art Mode which is displays of many digital pieces of artwork, including paintings and pictures, to turn an everyday living space into an art gallery.

Samsung states that the Frame’s Luminance Sensor adjusts colours on-screen to fit the ambient brightness of the room, delivering the optimal settings to display artwork on screen.

The Frame also features the pristine picture quality of QLED, which offers deeper contrasts, deeper and darker blacks and 100% colour volume. With these enhancements.

The Frame also features Bixby which will allow users to control the TV and access streaming platforms through simple voice commands.

The 2019 SERIF TV

The 2019 Serif TV features QLED technology to deliver improved picture quality.

Ambient Mode, an award-winning feature in Samsung’s QLED line-up, provides information, such as news headlines and weather updates, the ability to display imagery and the Serif has the ability to blend into any living space when the TV is turned off.

Samsung has yet to announce the pricing and availability of the new TVs.

