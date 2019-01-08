CAPE TOWN – Sony was one of the big technology companies that launched an array of new products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Monday in Las Vegas. Here are 3 announcements that the company made at the event:

1. Sony released new 8K and 4K TVs

The company introduced new Z9G 8K (LCD) and A9G 4K OLED TVs that feature big displays to its MASTER Series Lineup.

The Z9G comes in 85-inch and 98-inch models, while the A9G will be available in more standard 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes.

Both new lines include the same Picture Processor X1 Ultimate.

"Continually innovating to exceed our customers' expectations is a core element of Sony's premium strategy," said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America. "Our new MASTER Series TVs combine larger screen sizes, 4K and 8K resolution, and unique Sony image-enhancing technologies to create an extraordinary and highly immersive viewing experience."

The Z9G is Sony’s first consumer-bound 8K TV, and the company has created a lot of new technology to get optimal picture from its 33 million pixels.

This includes a Backlight Master Drive feature with full-array local dimming and 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO.

According to Sony, To optimize this backlight system, 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO uses the saved energy to intelligently boost the brightness in the areas where it needs to Electronics.

The A9G has 4K clarity with the brightness, colour and High Dynamic Range (HDR) with 8 million self-illuminating pixels.

Both the Z9G LCD and the A9G OLED feature Sony's Android TV, which supports a huge range of apps from Google Play™, including YouTube™, Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu and more for deep smart home integration (availability varies by region). Both TVs also feature built-in Google Assistant

Both TV's have Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound.

Sony has yet announced final pricing or release details for the latest additions to the Master Series.

2. Sony adds support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to its Android TVs

Sony announced that its new Z9G Series, A9G Series and X950G Series TVs will be compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit3. AirPlay 2 lets you effortlessly stream content from your iPhone, iPad and Mac right to your Sony TV.

Listen to Apple Music, your iTunes music library, podcasts and your other music services on your television and AirPlay 2 speakers throughout the home — all in sync. HomeKit lets you easily and securely control smart home products using the Home app or by asking Siri on your Apple devices.

3. A music speaker





The speaker is named the GTK-PG10 that will retail for around $250 has an outdoor party mode.

According to Sony, the speaker has a DSP (digital signal processor) that will automatically adapt audio settings to optimize outdoor performance.

The device also features a rechargeable battery is good for up to 13 hours of playback.

the speaker has a cube shape with built-in handles, and you can even throw it up on a speaker stand if you want to elevate the jams.

the speaker can also hold up to four Solo cups — and the top is splash-proof,

There’s an FM radio in this absolute unit, Bluetooth, a wired USB connection, an aux input and a microphone.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



