This Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, photo shows the S20 series of phones, the South Korean tech company’s latest flagship smartphone, on display in London during a preview for reporters ahead of the official launch on Tuesday, Feb. 11. (AP Photo/Kelvin Chan) DURBAN - Samsung unveiled four of their highly anticipated smartphones devices earlier this week including the new Samsung Z Flip foldable smartphone. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Galaxy Z Flip is bold and stylish – designed for those who see cutting-edge technology as a way to express themselves. Galaxy Z Flip literally bends the laws of physics, and has a 6.7-inch display that folds into a compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. The device's Hideaway Hinge and custom-built UX, Galaxy Z Flip provides elegant new ways to capture, share and experience content – all hands-free. When Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at virtually any angle, unlocking opportunities for selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all hands-free. The Galaxy Z Flip is available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip costs R29 999.

From 22 February, limited stock will be made available in selected stores in Sandton City, Canal Walk and Gateway shopping centres and later on it will available in additional locations from 1 March.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Photo: Samsung





Samsung S20 series

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is a new set of flagship devices that fundamentally change the way we capture and experience our world. The S20 series has three devices including the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The Galaxy S20’s camera offers super-high resolution (108MP for the Galaxy S20 Ultra; 64MP for the Galaxy S20 and S20+) to bring out the details with stunning clarity.

The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand-new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor yet for stunning image quality.

With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology, even when you are far away, you can zoom in close. Use up to 30X zoom on the Galaxy S20 and 20+, or step-up to the S20 Ultra’s revolutionary folded lenses with 10x lossless zoom for 100x Space Zoom.

The Galaxy S20 is available in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink while the Galaxy S20+ comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue and Cosmic Black however the Galaxy S20 Ultra is available in just two colours Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black.

Here's the prices for the three devices:

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB – R18 999

2. Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB – R20 999

3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB – R26 999

The devices will be available in South Africa from March 6th.

The Samsung S20 series including from left the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+ and the Samsung Galaxy Ultra. Photo: Samsung





