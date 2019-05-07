Over the past six months there has been changes to WhatsApp bundle sizes and prices from three major South African networks: Vodacom, MTN and Cell C. Photo: File



DURBAN - WhatsApp is the preferred mobile communication medium for lots of South Africans and it has taken the place of SMS as the choice of messaging service because of its improved functionality and cost savings according to My Broadband.

The price of WhatsApp has increased significantly over the past few years. Over the past six months there have been changes to WhatsApp bundle sizes and prices from three major South African networks: Vodacom, MTN and Cell C.





The table below shows the changes WhatsApp bundles and prices:





Old/New Network WhatsApp Data Validity Price Daily Bundles Old Vodacom 30MB 1 Day R2 New Vodacom 50MB 1 Day R3 Old MTN 50MB 1 Day R2 New MTN 50MB 1 Day R2 Old Vodacom 50MB 1 Day R4 New Vodacom 50MB 1 Day R5 Weekly Bundles Old Vodacom 200MB 7 Days R10 New Vodacom 250MB 7 Days R12 Old MTN 250MB 7 Days R10 New MTN 250MB 7 Days R10 Monthly Bundles Old Cell C 1.2GB 30 Days R17 New Cell C 1GB 30 Days R20 Old Vodacom 1GB 30 Days R29 New Vodacom 1GB 30 Days R35 Old MTN 1GB 30 Days R30 New MTN 1GB 30 Days R30







