DURBAN - WhatsApp is the preferred mobile communication medium for lots of South Africans and it has taken the place of SMS as the choice of messaging service because of its improved functionality and cost savings according to My Broadband. 

The price of WhatsApp has increased significantly over the past few years. Over the past six months there have been changes to WhatsApp bundle sizes and prices from three major South African networks: Vodacom, MTN and Cell C. 

The table below shows the changes WhatsApp bundles and prices:

Old/New Network WhatsApp Data Validity Price
Daily Bundles
Old Vodacom 30MB 1 Day R2
New Vodacom 50MB 1 Day R3
Old MTN 50MB 1 Day R2
New MTN 50MB 1 Day R2
Old Vodacom 50MB 1 Day R4
New Vodacom 50MB 1 Day R5
Weekly Bundles
Old Vodacom 200MB 7 Days R10
New Vodacom 250MB 7 Days R12
Old MTN 250MB 7 Days R10
New MTN 250MB 7 Days R10
Monthly Bundles
Old Cell C 1.2GB 30 Days R17
New Cell C 1GB 30 Days R20
Old Vodacom 1GB 30 Days R29
New Vodacom 1GB 30 Days R35
Old MTN 1GB 30 Days R30
New MTN 1GB 30 Days R30


