DURBAN - WhatsApp is the preferred mobile communication medium for lots of South Africans and it has taken the place of SMS as the choice of messaging service because of its improved functionality and cost savings according to My Broadband.
The price of WhatsApp has increased significantly over the past few years. Over the past six months there have been changes to WhatsApp bundle sizes and prices from three major South African networks: Vodacom, MTN and Cell C.
The table below shows the changes WhatsApp bundles and prices:
|Old/New
|Network
|WhatsApp Data
|Validity
|Price
|Daily Bundles
|Old
|Vodacom
|30MB
|1 Day
|R2
|New
|Vodacom
|50MB
|1 Day
|R3
|Old
|MTN
|50MB
|1 Day
|R2
|New
|MTN
|50MB
|1 Day
|R2
|Old
|Vodacom
|50MB
|1 Day
|R4
|New
|Vodacom
|50MB
|1 Day
|R5
|Weekly Bundles
|Old
|Vodacom
|200MB
|7 Days
|R10
|New
|Vodacom
|250MB
|7 Days
|R12
|Old
|MTN
|250MB
|7 Days
|R10
|New
|MTN
|250MB
|7 Days
|R10
|Monthly Bundles
|Old
|Cell C
|1.2GB
|30 Days
|R17
|New
|Cell C
|1GB
|30 Days
|R20
|Old
|Vodacom
|1GB
|30 Days
|R29
|New
|Vodacom
|1GB
|30 Days
|R35
|Old
|MTN
|1GB
|30 Days
|R30
|New
|MTN
|1GB
|30 Days
|R30
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE