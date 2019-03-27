CoGrammar, has launched the CoGrammar Careers Program in partnership with Cape Town-based NGO, Salesian Life Choices. \ Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - SA’s largest provider of IT education, CoGrammar, has launched the CoGrammar Careers Program in partnership with Cape Town-based NGO, Salesian Life Choices. In CoGrammar’s quest to create 200 jobs by the end of 2020, the CoGrammar Careers Program will take in 66 unemployed matriculants and graduates for a tuition-free 6-month full-time coding program at the Cape Town campus.

The training is scheduled to run from 24 April 2019 - 24 October 2019, 9am - 5pm on weekdays (Monday - Friday). Interested applicants are urged to apply online at www.cogrammar.com/apply and complete the compulsory assessments online before 7 April 2019.

According to Riaz Moola, the Chief Executive of CoGrammar, programme delegates will develop a technology skillset which will prepare them for employment as Software Engineers, Web Developers or Code Quality Assurance Engineers, either with CoGrammar or with the company’s local or international hiring partners.

"Our innovative coding education model works. Our focus on “people-first” combined with our human code review methodology and practical workplace-ready approach sets trainees on a triple-outcomes career path in tech. These have proven to lead to better learning outcomes and increased chances of employability of learners in a short space of time, as evidenced by our 95% graduate placement rate recorded in our most recently published Graduate Report," said Moola.

With the training programme being industry-focused and technology-job-oriented, trainees will acquire skills that are in global demand. Moola added that the CoGrammar Careers Program is one intervention the country needs to combat the high unemployment rate in South Africa.

Moola said, "The application of our triple-outcomes approach will teach a combination of web development, software engineering and code review skills which is critical to accelerating the progress of our marginalised youth to counter risks such as lack of skills, unemployment and non-inclusive growth".

Application criteria

The programme is open to South African citizens or valid visa holders aged between 18 and 25 years, who obtained an average of 60 percent in English and a pass in Mathematics or Mathematical Literature in their final year of secondary education.

Applicants need to not have work or study commitments so that they can fully commit to the program. No prior coding skills are required, but applicants must enjoy problem-solving, be attentive to detail, communicate confidently with good writing skills, and have a positive attitude.

While the program is tuition-free, transport to the training venue and any accommodation related expenses are the responsibility of the applicant. Applicants who are in dire need of financial assistance may apply for a limited meal and transport allowance.

The leap to a career in IT

In closing Moola says that he believes that technology has transformative potential from which unemployed youth can benefit.

Traditional jobs are constantly being disrupted, training programmes such as CoGrammar Careers Program have the potential to increase economic inclusion and growth by helping young talent to master skills that are in global demand.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE