CAPE TOWN - VS Gaming, Reed Exhibitions Africa and ReedPOP have announced that tickets for ComicCon Africa will go on sale through Computicket today from 9am.

Comic Con Africa general admission ticket sales are officially live!!!!

Please follow the below link, tickets available at Computicket. https://t.co/VcJzz6fvrt …

General admission tickets exclude autograph sessions & other add-ons. T&C’s apply.@VSGamingWorld @reedexpoafrica pic.twitter.com/z5tyoNBaoo — Comic Con Africa (@ComicConAfrica) March 9, 2018

Here is the pricing for the first phase of the tickets:

Friday – R120

Saturday – R120

Sunday – R120

Three day ticket – R300

Additionally, there are only limited number of tickets available for phase 1 and prices will increase afterwards. Once the first phase of tickets is sold out, phase two tickets will go on sale.

Here are the prices for phase 2:

Friday – R150

Saturday – R150

Sunday – R150

Three day ticket – R350

VS Gaming has said that ticket prices do not include add-ons such as autograph or panel sessions. Tickets for those activities as well as Hospitality and VIP packages will go on sale at a later stage.

The companies have also asked the public input into who should be invited to be its guest at the event. This announcement was made via Twitter adding that all suggestions be placed on a form.

Hey Awesome Comic Con Africa Fans, if you have a guest recommendation please feel free to submit it online - follow the below link: https://t.co/WIKEtI02HE pic.twitter.com/Uk9vkzrDMl — Comic Con Africa (@ComicConAfrica) March 7, 2018

When clicking on the link, the form will as for your details, you’ll need to tell the organisers who you’d like to nominate and what category they fall into.

Those categories are:

Entertainment Guest

Creator Guest

Panel / Speaker Guest and Workshop Speaker.

Before Comic Con Africa opened up the polls for these new guests, it was reported that the famous guests that would be present at the event would be Nolan North, Troy Baker and various cast members from Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory.

