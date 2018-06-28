File Image: Ed Sheeran performs during the 2017 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York. Picture: Reuters

CAPE TOWN - SA event ticket seller Computicket crashed on Thursday morning after sales for British artist Ed Sheeran's South African tour opened to the general public.

Computicket's website said online sales will be reopened at 10:30 unless the “situation changes”. Tickets are still, however, available at Shoprite and Checkers stores.

“Public tickets have been placed on hold due to technical difficulties. We will advise as soon as the problem has been resolved,” Computicket tweeted at 08:30.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Computicket's website crashed on Thursday morning after sales for British megastar Ed Sheeran's SA tour opened.

Computicket said it suffered technical difficulties, but would reopen sales by 10:30.

Attention Ed Sheeran Fans:

Public tickets have been placed on hold due technical difficulties . We will advise as soon as the problem has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/ZDg6RMqAWs — Computicket (@Computicket) June 28, 2018

Attention Ed Sheeran Fans:

Our technicians have advised that systems should be up and running at 10:30 am. We will advise should the situation change. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/BZTr1ZsEoh — Computicket (@Computicket) June 28, 2018

Attention Ed Sheeran Fans:



Our technicians have resolved the problem and tickets sales have resumed. pic.twitter.com/jENf0sp9Xz — Computicket (@Computicket) June 28, 2018

Ticket prices

- Tickets at the FNB stadium will range from R455 to R1585

- Tickets at the Cape Town stadium will range from R395 to R1360

The tour will be presented by AEG and Big Concerts.

READ ALSO: Ed Sheeran tickets will cost you as little as R395

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo made R1.4 billion this past year

TOP STORY: Christo Wiese dumps R3.6 billion worth of shares in Shoprite

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE