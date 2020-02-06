Delivering secure graphics accelerated workspaces for the modern digital workplace









Troye technical director Kurt Goodall says employees are requesting instant access from any device and from anywhere. Photo: Supplied CAPE TOWN – Today’s digital workplace is becoming increasingly dynamic and visual with 3D features in everyday apps, video blogs, web conferencing, multi-monitors and different browsers. This is driving businesses to expand graphics accelerated Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) to more users. There’s also a growing demand for graphics-accelerated VDI for everyday programs such as Windows 10 and Office 365, as well as streaming applications like YouTube. Even more significant is the need to deliver mobility for those users with high-end 2D and 3D graphics applications, allowing them to work from anywhere and on any device. Managed IT services provider Troye now enables customers to deliver these applications remotely by leveraging off NVIDIA and Citrix virtualisation technologies. Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops with NVIDIA GRID software, and Tesla GPUs powered by Citrix Hypervisor, help businesses to deliver virtualised environments with a native, PC-like experience, improving productivity and collaboration and providing centralised management. Citrix enables secure, real-time, remote collaboration on design data with a remarkable performance by centrally hosting 3D apps and data with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops using HDX 3D Pro.

Troye technical director Kurt Goodall says employees are requesting instant access from any device and from anywhere. "Give employees the freedom to work from anywhere while cutting IT costs. Preclude the need for highly expensive desktops that tie employees to their office to get their work done."

Citrix and NVIDIA pioneered virtual graphics delivery solutions back in 2013, with Citrix Hypervisor being the first hypervisor ever to offer virtual GPU support. They have been working together ever since to bring the power of NVIDIA virtual GPUs (vGPUs) to Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops environments.

“Today, you can deliver a visually rich, high-end user experience accessible to everyone, from designers and 3D modellers to mobile professionals to knowledge workers, even in the most challenging network conditions. Customers can now deliver Windows, Linux, and web business applications or full virtual desktops from any cloud—public, on-premises or hybrid—within a modern digital workspace,” he explains.

Empower the user with Citrix Graphics Virtualisation, get a true graphics workstation experience with all the benefits of virtual desktops, even for remote users of high-bandwidth, graphics-intensive apps like 3D and CAD/AEC.

“Also optimise the virtualisation of rich graphics apps with HDX 3D Pro, a set of graphics acceleration technologies designed to optimise the virtualisation of rich graphics apps,” he says.

HDX 3D Pro graphic acceleration technologies can be used with computer-aided design, manufacturing and engineering (CAD/CAM/CAE) applications; Geographical Information System (GIS) software; Picture Archiving Communication System (PACS) workstations for medical imaging; and Web-based apps with hi-res imagery and video.

With Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops with HDX 3D Pro and NVIDIA GRID cards, businesses can finally empower more users with full graphics capability – and improve productivity. The vGPU was developed jointly with Citrix, it delivers a better user experience, high-performance rendering, and simplified desktop management.

Furthermore, business leaders can accelerate applications for a more responsive and uncompromised experience. Virtual application delivery with NVIDIA GRID and Citrix Virtual Apps, powered by Citrix Hypervisor, accelerates access for remote users to all critical applications from any device, on private or public clouds.

Goodall says with the joint solution, multiple virtual machines can directly access the graphics processing power of a single GPU – delivering an uncompromised experience that scales easily. “One can also enable secure access and protect critical data. With remote workers, sharing large data files outside the secure walls of a datacentre can be a significant threat, and challenging.”

Transform productivity with powerful virtual workspaces. NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Data Centre Workstation (Quadro vDWS) software with Citrix Virtual Desktop enables business leaders to deliver the most demanding professional design and engineering applications while supporting the need for greater mobility and collaboration.

“With Citrix and NVIDIA, you can maintain control over your intellectual property without compromising performance. Users can safely exchange 3D models, 2D drawings or HD video to speed time to market in an increasingly global and competitive economy. Whether the applications are delivered from the data centre or the cloud, users can get the same high performance as a physical workstation,” he says.

BUSINESS REPORT