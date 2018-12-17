Siemens in partnership with Legae Larona is leading the charge in embracing digitalization to make a positive impact in society. File Photo: IOL

JOHANNESBURG – The digital transformation of enterprise and society is changing the way people work and how we function. Siemens is leading the charge in embracing digitalisation to make a positive impact in society in partnership with Legae Larona, 100 percent black-owned women enterprise, to create proudly South Africa merchandise using a data visualisation of Alexandra.

Data collection and its interpretation is a leading factor in economic growth and development and has become an irrefutable part of our future. What we know and understand about the world will continue to be predicted and projected via information garnered from generations gone by; enabling communities, cities and countries to transform, learn and grow.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and digitalisation are often misunderstood terms and viewed with apprehension in many emerging economies. In the African context, disruptive technology should be viewed as a driver of development.

The AlexandraSeries is a true reflection of the many possibilities that exist in this new age of digitalisation. This project, inspired by the #SiemensFABRIC campaign showcases the impact that data collection, analysis and visualisation can have in catalysing the township economy.

Understanding the layered intricacies of African cities is the foundation of #SiemensFABRIC- A revolutionary project that showcased how the underlying data of an African city can help transform them into the smart cities of the future – demonstrated by using data to design unique fabrics for each city.

“We embarked on a data visualisation project in Alexandra to see what could be learnt about the “DNA” of the township but also how this information could be better understood to improve living conditions for the community, said Keshin Govender, group head of communications, Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa.

“After tapping into our digital resources to consolidate this data, we used the visualisation to create layered patterns of the community which were then printed onto South African woven fabric. The result; a vivid visual representation of the community of Alexandra told through its data attributes.”

Siemens chief executive for Southern and Eastern Africa, Sabine Dall’Omo said: “Using the data visualisations we were able to see and understand the township and the challenges it faces, but we were also able to identify areas where we could make a tangible and sustainable difference in the Alexandra community.”

Sabine Dall’Omo said: “As part of our Enterprise Development programme, we identified a 100 percent black women-owned business, Legae Larona Sewing Co-operative, who then used this fabric to create great South African products for our employees as well as members of the broader South African business community. The co-operative is now a fully functioning business receiving orders from other companies as well.”

“Through data, a lot could be learnt about an industry, community or a city. At Siemens, we are leading the charge towards digitalisation including the challenges it brings and we’re using that to positively impact the country,” said Sabine.



