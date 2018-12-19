These new features will allow Facebook Messenger to have five different camera modes – normal, video, text, boomerang, and selfie. File Photo: IOL

CAPE TOWN – Facebook announced new camera features for its Messenger app and native support for looping Boomerang videos. These new features will allow Facebook Messenger to have five different camera modes — normal, video, text, boomerang, and selfie.

The Selfie mode will automatically blur out the background and an augmented reality feature is added to place Messenger’s stickers in your photos and videos.Messenger stickers can be found out of chats and added to photographs.

When uses want to add a sticker to their video or photo they will just need press the camera icon next to a sticker and add that sticker as an augmented reality object.

According to Facebook, Messenger’s new features will become available to a majority of users globally today and will be available in both Messenger’s redesigned app and its older version.

So users will just need to go to their app store such as Google Play or iStore to update the facebook app to use the new features.

(Photo: Facebook)

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE