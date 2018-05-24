



According to Facebook, they have improved two-factor authentication.



Firstly they have made it easier for users to set up two-factor authentication with a streamline setup that guides the users through the process.

Facebook has also expanded the ways that users can secure their account. Previously users could only secure the account using a phone number but now users can secure the account using apps like Google Authenticator and Duo Security.

The feature is available on both desktops and mobile devices.

According to Facebook, two-factor authentication is best practice for providing extra account security. They said that they would continue to encourage users to enable two-factor authentication to add an extra level of protection to their account.



In order to set up two-factor authentication on your Facebook profile follow these steps:





1. Go to Settings

2. Then click on Security and Login

3. From there look for the section that says user two-factor authentication.

4. Then you choose whether you would like to use your phone number or an authentication app to add and an additional layer of security.





Marketplace





Facebook has now expanded its Marketplace by adding on home services that are similar to what Craigslist and Yelp offers.





Marketplace, which allows users to post classified ads, will now include home service professionals with reviews, locations credentials. Potential customers can also contact the service providers using Facebook Messenger.

















