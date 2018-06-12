CAPE TOWN - Social media and networking site, Facebook has together with Messenger introduced new features which celebrates the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The new features will be introduced on both Facebook and its Messenger app, reports Business Tech.

Take a look at the features below:

Show your support with your team colours

On June 13, Facebook users may see an animated message on their News Feed. This message will invite them to share their support by accessing one of the 32 team frames that you can use for your Facebook profile.

Celebrate together with animations

Facebook users will be able to access various animations by using specific phrases linked to the World Cup in their News Feed.

Creative camera effects

For the duration of the tournament, Facebook and Messenger users and FIFA World Cup fans can swipe into their camera to capture images and add effects to it.

Effects

The effects include augmented reality stickers and videos.

Camera

The camera on Facebook and Messenger will be equipped with AR effects where you can add a festive flag wig to your photo or even face paint.

Keepie Uppie game

The keepie uppie game will be added in Messenger and will allow players to send flags and soccer balls to their friends in a chat.

In other FIFA World Cup news, a confident Brazil squad arrived in Russia in the early hours of Monday morning as they set their sights on winning the World Cup for the sixth time.





Neymar and the rest of the team touched down in Sochi, the Black Sea resort city where they will be based during the tournament, just before 3am local time (0000 GMT) on a flight from Vienna.

They left the Austrian capital on Sunday evening after beating their hosts 3-0 in their final friendly ahead of the World Cup, with Neymar among the scorers.

The world's most expensive player netted on what was his first start since undergoing surgery on a fractured foot in early March, while Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho scored the other goals against an Austrian side who failed to qualify for the World Cup.





Brazil begin their campaign next Sunday, June 17, when they face Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don.

They will also come up against Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

