CAPE TOWN - Social media and networking site, Facebook has together with Messenger introduced new features which celebrates the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The new features will be introduced on both Facebook and its Messenger app, reports Business Tech.
Take a look at the features below:
Show your support with your team colours
On June 13, Facebook users may see an animated message on their News Feed. This message will invite them to share their support by accessing one of the 32 team frames that you can use for your Facebook profile.
Celebrate together with animations
Facebook users will be able to access various animations by using specific phrases linked to the World Cup in their News Feed.
Creative camera effects
For the duration of the tournament, Facebook and Messenger users and FIFA World Cup fans can swipe into their camera to capture images and add effects to it.
Effects
The effects include augmented reality stickers and videos.
Camera
The camera on Facebook and Messenger will be equipped with AR effects where you can add a festive flag wig to your photo or even face paint.
Keepie Uppie game
The keepie uppie game will be added in Messenger and will allow players to send flags and soccer balls to their friends in a chat.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE