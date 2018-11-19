CAPE TOWN – Facebook has announced that it has launched a new website with the aim of helping people build digital skills to help them better understand modern technology and platforms. The company named that website Learn with Facebook, stating that it is a career development site that provides an introduction to both the hard and soft skills people need to advance in "today’s digital workforce”.

The website features a range of quick, free online courses in digital marketing and career-focused skills, for everyone from job seekers to professionals.

Some of the lessons on the website are focused on social media marketing, boosting your resume, interview guidance and more.

While lessons are also conducted online and seem to be available globally, Facebook is further partnering with Goodwill Community Forum to help make the training more accessible in the US.

The company is also expanding its Jobs platform so that business can post available jobs to Groups, and it’s updating the Mentorship tool by making the process of choosing a mentor in Groups easier.

You can sign up to Learn with Facebook using your Facebook account, email address or phone number.

