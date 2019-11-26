Facebook has launched Facebook Viewpoints, a new market research app that rewards people for participating in surveys, tasks and research. Photo: File

DURBAN - Facebook has launched Facebook Viewpoints, a new market research app that rewards people for participating in surveys, tasks and research. The social network believes that the best way to make products better is to get insights directly from people who use them and they will be using these insights to improve products like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Portal and Oculus, and to benefit the broader community.

Once a user sets up a Facebook Viewpoints account, they will be invited to join programs. Before each program, Facebook will explain to users what information will be collected, how it will be used and how many points they will receive for completing the program. Facebook will also let users know how many points they need need in order to receive a payment, and every time the user reaches that amount of points, they will receive a payment sent directly to their PayPal account.

Facebook will also be launching the Well-Being Survey. Information from the survey will help the social network build better products that aim to limit the negative impacts of social media and enhance the benefits.

Facebook will explain to users what information will be collected, how it will be used and how many points they will receive for completing the program.





When a user joins Facebook Viewpoints, they will be asked for information like their name, email address, country of residence, date of birth and gender. Facebook may ask users to share additional information, like their location, to qualify for individual programs.

Before users begin any program, Facebook will let users know how the information they provide through that program will be used.