DURBAN - Facebook has launched Facebook Viewpoints, a new market research app that rewards people for participating in surveys, tasks and research. 

The social network believes that the best way to make products better is to get insights directly from people who use them and they will be using these insights to improve products like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Portal and Oculus, and to benefit the broader community.   

Once a user sets up a Facebook Viewpoints account, they will be invited to join programs. Before each program, Facebook will explain to users  what information will be collected, how it will be used and how many points they will receive for completing the program. Facebook will also let users know how many points they need need in order to receive a payment, and every time the user reaches that amount of points, they will receive a payment sent directly to their PayPal account.

Facebook will also be launching the Well-Being Survey. Information from the survey will help the social network build better products that aim to limit the negative impacts of social media and enhance the benefits. 

When a user joins Facebook Viewpoints, they will be asked for information like their name, email address, country of residence, date of birth and gender. Facebook may ask users to share additional information, like their location, to qualify for individual programs. 

Before users begin any program, Facebook will let users know how the information they provide through that program will be used.

According to Facebook, the information from this app will not be sold to third parties and they won’t publicly share users Facebook Viewpoints activity on Facebook or on other accounts you’ve linked without your permission. Users can also end their participation at any time. 

The Facebook Viewpoints app is currently open to anyone 18 and older, and every program will have its own eligibility criteria. At this time, Facebook Viewpoints is only available to people in the US who have Facebook accounts, 

However, the social network is looking forward to providing additional ways for people to register and expanding to more countries next year. 

