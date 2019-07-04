Due to the Facebook outage, users of the social network were given a peek behind the digital curtain according to The Verge. Photo: File

DURBAN – Due to the Facebook outage, users of the social network were given a peek behind the digital curtain, with a number of images on the site replaced with the tags they have been assigned by Facebook's machine vision system according to The Verge. During the outage when people where scrolling through their pictures instead of seeing pictures of a holiday or pictures of food, the users would just see text saying things like image may concern: people smiling, people dancing or wedding.

The sane image tags were shown on Instagram and as well as detailing of the general scene and object descriptions which suggest who is in a photo based on Facebook's facial recognition. (Facebook has been doing this for photos that a person is not tagged in since 2017).

Facebook has also been using machine learning to "read" images in this way since at least April 2016 and the project is a big part of the social giant's accessibility efforts.

The tags are used to provide a description of the photos and videos to users with sight impairments.

People took to Twitter to share what they were been shown on their pages while they were scrolling through Facebook.

Here are some of their tweets:

FB's broken AI photo recognition tool left one person out. It's either me or Judas pic.twitter.com/L7bB4uC7tZ — Ruben Salvadori (@ruben_salvadori) July 3, 2019

One nice thing about Facebook being utterly borked right now is it gives you a chance to see what its (very nice!) accessibility feature auto-alting images does.https://t.co/a3w9PcOosR pic.twitter.com/dnTXOih8Hp — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) July 3, 2019

Oh yeah! I forgot Facebook uses machine learning to tag our photos with what it sees in the picture.



To be fair, "one person, beard" is pretty much a spot-on description of me. pic.twitter.com/fCpydUxtpz — Zack Whittaker (@zackwhittaker) July 3, 2019





Facebook states glitches across platforms resolved

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday an issue with uploading or sending media files on its apps and platforms has been resolved according to Reuters

Earlier in the day, many users globally were not able to send and receive images, videos and other files over its social media platforms including WhatsApp and Instagram, and the social media company said it was working to fix the problem.

"During one of our routine maintenance operations, we triggered an issue that is making it difficult for some people to upload or send photos and videos," Facebook had said.

Facebook, which gets tens of millions of dollars from advertising revenue daily, declined to comment when asked whether it will refund businesses. In a similar incident in March, the company said it would consider refunding advertisers for lost exposure.

