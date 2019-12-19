FNB Connect has reduced prices on some of its most popular once-off data vouchers by up to 17%, effective from 18 December 2019. FNB Connect customers will enjoy discounted data prices on 500MB, 1GB and 2GB data vouchers. Photo: File

Len Pienaar CEO of FNB Connect said, “The move to reduce our mobile data prices over the festive season, is in line with our strategy to provide customers with more value for money. We are already providing customers with significant savings through our Free Connect bundles and helping them to manage their money better by decreasing their telecommunications costs.



