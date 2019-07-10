FNB is expanding the nav» functionality on the FNB App by allowing customers to set and track their savings, health and fitness goals. Photo: File



DURBAN – FNB announced that it is expanding the nav» functionality on the FNB App by allowing customers to set and track their savings, health and fitness goals.

The new functionality is a continuation of the nav» journey which began in 2016 when FNB introduced nav» Home, followed by nav» Car and more recently, nav» Money.

Raj Makanjee, Chief Executive of FNB Retail said, "We are consistently improving the nav» functionality to help individual customers and families as they navigate life. In addition, we believe that goal-based solutions are central to encouraging customers on their journey,".





FNB is enhancing functionality on nav» Money by enabling customers to set and track Savings Goals. The process has been designed to calculate how much a customer needs to save for a goal, recommend a personalised savings solution and include the ability to track progress.





The bank’s goal-based solution offers customers the option of 10 main Savings Goals categories, with over 50 different sub categories. Customers also have an option to create and name their own goal.





Customers can realise their travel aspirations by seamlessly and safely booking, paying for domestic and international flights on the FNB App, with savings of up to 40 percent in discounts from major airlines.





Among the new features announced by FNB is nav» Wellness, which helps customers set up and track their health and fitness journey on the FNB App.





Firstly, the customer will fill in a questionnaire to get insights into their wellness score before setting goals to improve their score. Secondly, there is a feature that allows customers to order prescription medicine from their nearest Dis-Chem, from within the FNB App, and get notified when it is ready for collection, no queues and no hassle.





The bank has also negotiated discounts with a number of health and wellness partners to help customers navigate their wellness journey with great savings.





These discounts include:





1. VIVA Gyms: 40 percent off 12-month contract if paid in full up front;

2. Body Tech: 35 percent off a 10-session contract and/or 75 percent off a trial voucher and eBucks are accepted;

3. Life Day Spa: 20 percent off during the week with the convenience of using eBucks to pay for treatments;

4. BOUNCE: 25 percent off for Bounce Fit/Students/Junior Jumpers/General Access and eBucks are accepted;

5. DNAlysis: 35 percent off diet, health and sport genetic testing and accepts eBucks;

nav» Chief Executive, Jolandé Duvenage said, "We all need a helping hand to navigate life. Our commitment is to play the role of a trusted partner to actively and sustainably support each of our customers on their journey. We understand that help is centred around the delivery of meaningful customer value, and these innovations confirm that we are committed to helping our customers navigate through all parts of their life journey."





Makanjee said, "Since soft launching the features a month ago, thirteen thousand customers have set up their health profiles and over a thousand Savings Goals have been loaded with a committed contribution amounting to R55 million. We are looking forward to added performance with today’s official launch".





According to FNB, since the launch of the FNB banking app, there are 2.8 million active users.





