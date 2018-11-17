On November 14th, during Seedstars South Africa Finals, Franc Group won the last round of Seedstars World South Africa events and will represent the country at the Seedstars Summit in Switzerland. Photo: supplied.

CAPE TOWN – Seedstars World, the largest seed-stage startup competition for emerging markets and fast-growing startup scenes, brought its South Africa round of events to a successful close during Seedstars South Africa Finals. The event took place this Wednesday 14th, at Seedspace Cape Town, and seven selected startups were invited to present their companies in front of the local jury panel.

The local winner, Franc Group, a self-insurance platform that gives its users the opportunity to grow their wealth, was named “Best Startup in South Africa” for its innovative sustainable solution.

“I am overwhelmed and honoured. We're very aware of the quality of companies that have come before us. It's filled the team with confidence and motivation to crack on - there's still lots to do. We're also very grateful to Seedstars, the judges, PayFast and also humbled by the other great companies that pitched alongside us," said Thomas Brennan, Founder at Franc Group.



As a part of the prize, Franc Group will be participating at the Seedstars Summit, which takes place in Switzerland, in April 2019. It is a weeklong training program, with the opportunity to meet the 65+ winners from other fast-growing economies, as well as investors and mentors from around the world. The final day of the Summit is dedicated to pitching in front of an audience of more than 1000 attendees, with the possibility of winning up to USD one million in equity investment and other prizes.

The seven startups pitched in front of a prestigious jury, including Vuyisa Qabaka, Partner at HYBR, Minette Havemann, Strategy Manager: Exploration / Naspers Ventures at Naspers Limited Claudia Makadristo Regional Manager for Africa at Seedstars, Stuart van der Veen, Head of Disruption and Innovation at Nedbank and Antoinette Ntlemo, Director General at TIB Rasilmali Ltd.

