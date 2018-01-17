Image: The drone footage reveals the incredible landscaping inside the giant ring to turn it into a park. Apple Park contains over 9,000 native and drought-resistant trees and is powered by 100 percent renewable energy.
Image: The drone footage reveals the incredible landscaping inside the giant ring to turn it into a park. Apple Park contains over 9,000 native and drought-resistant trees and is powered by 100 percent renewable energy.
Image: The footage reveals the trees taking root within the giant spaceship's interior.
Image: The footage reveals the trees taking root within the giant spaceship's interior.
Image: 8 of 14 The Steve Jobs Theater is situated on top of a hill — one of the highest points within Apple Park — overlooking meadows and the main building. Opening later this year, the entrance to the 1,000-seat auditorium is a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder, 165 feet in diameter, supporting a metallic carbon-fiber roof.
Image: 8 of 14 The Steve Jobs Theater is situated on top of a hill — one of the highest points within Apple Park — overlooking meadows and the main building. Opening later this year, the entrance to the 1,000-seat auditorium is a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder, 165 feet in diameter, supporting a metallic carbon-fiber roof.
Image: The Apple campus will have 360-degree curved glass-fronted walls and central courtyard as well as a 1,000-seater auditorium, a gym and 300,000 square feet of 'research' space.
Image: The Apple campus will have 360-degree curved glass-fronted walls and central courtyard as well as a 1,000-seater auditorium, a gym and 300,000 square feet of 'research' space.

INTERNATIONAL - Apple's spaceship is getting its finishing touches.

The latest drone video of the $5bn HQ have revealed the final landscaping touches being made to the huge campus. It shows the landscaping that has transformed the giant building site into a lush green park.

Much of the large construction equipment has been removed from the campus as it is no longer needed. Officially known as  'Apple Park', it is believed some staff have already moved into the new Cupertino campus in April, the firm said today. The parklands offer two miles of walking and running paths for employees, plus an orchard, meadow and pond within the ring's interior grounds. 

David Muffly, the expert dubbed 'Apple's tree whisperer' last year revealed the incredible lengths Apple went to in a bid to fulfil Steve Jobs' vision - even buying a Christmas tree farm in Nevada. Muffly said the biggest challenge was finding enough trees, especially as the number rose from Jobs' original 6,000 to the current goal of 9,000. 

When Jobs presented his plan to the Cupertino City Council in June 2011, he said that Apple would add to the 3,700 existing trees for a total of 6,000 - but this proved impossible, so new trees had to be brought it.

The process of moving more than 12,000 people will take over six months, and construction of the buildings and parklands.  Before his death in 2011, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs set out to create one of the most futuristic buildings ever created. 'Steve was exhilarated, and inspired, by the California landscape, by its light and its expansiveness,' said Laurene Powell Jobs.

'It was his favourite setting for thought. Apple Park captures his spirit uncannily well.' 

- DAILY MAIL