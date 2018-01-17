INTERNATIONAL - Apple's spaceship is getting its finishing touches.

The latest drone video of the $5bn HQ have revealed the final landscaping touches being made to the huge campus. It shows the landscaping that has transformed the giant building site into a lush green park.

Much of the large construction equipment has been removed from the campus as it is no longer needed. Officially known as 'Apple Park', it is believed some staff have already moved into the new Cupertino campus in April, the firm said today. The parklands offer two miles of walking and running paths for employees, plus an orchard, meadow and pond within the ring's interior grounds.

David Muffly, the expert dubbed 'Apple's tree whisperer' last year revealed the incredible lengths Apple went to in a bid to fulfil Steve Jobs' vision - even buying a Christmas tree farm in Nevada. Muffly said the biggest challenge was finding enough trees, especially as the number rose from Jobs' original 6,000 to the current goal of 9,000.

When Jobs presented his plan to the Cupertino City Council in June 2011, he said that Apple would add to the 3,700 existing trees for a total of 6,000 - but this proved impossible, so new trees had to be brought it.

The process of moving more than 12,000 people will take over six months, and construction of the buildings and parklands. Before his death in 2011, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs set out to create one of the most futuristic buildings ever created. 'Steve was exhilarated, and inspired, by the California landscape, by its light and its expansiveness,' said Laurene Powell Jobs.

'It was his favourite setting for thought. Apple Park captures his spirit uncannily well.'

- DAILY MAIL