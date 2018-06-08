GirlCode, an NPO, will be offering SMME's the chance to take part in an AWS CloudStart. Photo: Facebook





GirlCode that was started by Zandile Keebine three years ago as a hackathon that was created with women in mind after seeing hackathons being dominated by men.





The competition is being run in collaboration with Amazon Web Services. The idea behind the competition was to give SMME's the ability to take part in the AWS CloudStart program and be awarded with AWS cloud credits.





Keebine said that they wanted to reach far and wide and they felt that a competition was the fairest way to do achieve this.





She added that AWS CloudStart provided the best platform to achieve this by allowing SMME's to scale and grow their business, drive cost and introduce innovative applications.





The programme will run for six months. The AWS CloudStart programme supports the organisation by providing resources to train, educate, and embrace the options offered by AWS that are cost-effective.





In order to be eligible to apply for the programme SMME's need to meet the following criteria:





1. They must be ICT sector-based and currently have a technical solution or service that they offer to the public or private market.

2. Have a yearly turnover of below R50 million

3. Have black ownership of at least 51% as defined in the amended BBBEE ICT sector code.

4. The SMME's need to be formally registered on the CSD (the South African Government Supplier Database).

5. Outline their business plan and why they need the credits and training.

6. Commit to a monthly update with AWS to make sure that they get the best use from the platform.





The prize of the SMME's is AWS credits for their business to help cover the costs that are linked with eligible services. The will also have access to virtual training and AWS content online. The winning SMME's will be awarded over the course of six months.













