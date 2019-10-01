(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

CAPE TOWN - research firm Gartner released in its latest smartphone market report that devices such as PCs, tablets and mobile phones will decline 3.7 percent worldwide. Gartner estimates there are more than 5 billion mobile phones used around the world. After years of growth, the worldwide smartphone market has reached a tipping point.

Ranjit Atwal, senior research director at Gartner said in a statement: "Consumers have reached a threshold for new technology and applications: “Unless the devices provide significant new utility, efficiency or experiences, users do not necessarily want to upgrade their phones."

Sales of smartphones will decline by 3.2 percent in 2019, which would be the worst decline the category has seen and PC shipments are estimated to total 256 million units in 2019, a 1.5 percent decline from 2018.

“There is no doubt the PC landscape is changing,” said Mr. Atwal. “The consumer PC market requires high-value products that can meet specific consumer tasks, such as gaming. Likewise, PC vendors are having to cope with uncertainty from potential tariffs and Brexit disruptions. Ultimately, they need to change their business models to one based on annual service income, rather than the peaks and troughs of capital spending," said Atwal in a statement.